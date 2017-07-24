"Milwaukee has the unique charm of being a large city but also a place where you feel a strong sense of community."

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I work for Together with Children’s Community Health Plan. I love my role at Together with CCHP because I get to spend time in our community and help advise and guide people in picking the health insurance plan that is the best fit for themselves and their family.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I have lived in the Milwaukee area for 27 years. I left for a brief time to attend college, but was drawn back because of the sense of community. Milwaukee has the unique charm of being a large city but also a place where you feel a strong sense of community.

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

The best experience that I have had at a local restaurant recently would be the Chef’s Table. It is a hidden gem and Milwaukee’s only private personalized dining experience. The food is out of this world and the experience is unforgettable.

What is your favorite Milwaukee tradition?

My favorite Milwaukee tradition would have to be our Friday fish fries. There is nothing better than going to the German Beer Hall or Kegel’s Inn for a fish fry and a cold beer on a Friday night. You can’t get much more Milwaukeean than that.

What neighborhood do you live in and why do you love it?

I live in the Washington Park area and I love the sense of community. On a nice summer day, you will always find people outside walking their dogs and visiting with one another. There are also so many wonderful local stores and restaurants within walking distance from my house.

What’s your favorite hidden gem or secret fact about the city?

I would say my favorite hidden gem is Valentine Coffee on Vliet Street. So many people tend to go to the large chains, Starbucks, that I feel the local coffee stores often get overlooked. My husband and I love walking down to Colectivo on a weekend morning and grabbing a cup of our favorite, Bali Blue Moon coffee, before starting our day.