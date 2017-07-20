Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Republicans say they believe in austerity and fiscal responsibility.

Bunk.

Deep into this story about the return of an train maintenance facility in Milwaukee which had been part of the entire Amtrak expansion which Gov. Scott Walker killed in 2011 after campaigning against it is a key statistic:

$50 million.

That’s the amount of state money – – our money – – which Wisconsin under Walker had to pay to Talgo, the train manufacturer which built the trains which were supposed to run between Milwaukee and Chicago and for more trains then westward to Madison to join midwest rail all the way to the Pacific Ocean, after breaking a contract with the private company Talgo which was to assemble the trains in a high-unemployment Milwaukee neighborhood and use the plant to service Amtrak equipment into the future.

In 2013, the first two Talgo trains which were to be added to the very busy Milwaukee-Chicago Hiawatha line were instead welcomed in Oregon, while the next two were built, but then having been banned in Wisconsin, were forfeited to Talgo in the settlement.

$50 million could have covered more than 30 years of estimated annual operating costs to run the new trains between Milwaukee and Madison, according to state officials in 2011, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Plus, the trains went to Talgo as part of the settlement, so Wisconsin ended up with exactly zero new train service, zero rail line construction jobs scheduled in the thousands, zero long-term train assembly jobs, along with 50 million bucks – – thanks to Walker’s need for partisan, self-serving headlines and anti-Milwaukee suburban votes which helped him win the 2010 gubernatorial election.

All of which looks worse, as I pointed out the other day, since the Foxconn mega-factory rumored to be located in Racine County cannot offer high-tech workers lured from Madison an easy, road congestion-free ride to Racine County’s convenient Sturtevant Amtrak station.

Nor can Chicago residents who might be hired at the plant ride the Metro commuter train with a transfer to Racine at the end of the existing line in Kenosha, because Walker and Assembly Leader Robin Vos also killed Wisconsin’s coordinating regional transit authorities and a commuter train from Kenosha to Racine and Milwaukee – – all in service to the the road-builder lobby and a parallel, pro-car, anti-transit ideology.

Amazing how many good ideas and solid public services these anti-transit Republicans have derailed.

James Rowen, a former journalist and mayoral staffer in Milwaukee and Madison, writes a regular blog, The Political Environment.