Loss of Talgo Train Hurts Foxconn Deal
High speed rail would have better connected Racine area to Madison, Chicago.
Republicans say they believe in austerity and fiscal responsibility.
Bunk.
Deep into this story about the return of an train maintenance facility in Milwaukee which had been part of the entire Amtrak expansion which Gov. Scott Walker killed in 2011 after campaigning against it is a key statistic:
$50 million.
That’s the amount of state money – – our money – – which Wisconsin under Walker had to pay to Talgo, the train manufacturer which built the trains which were supposed to run between Milwaukee and Chicago and for more trains then westward to Madison to join midwest rail all the way to the Pacific Ocean, after breaking a contract with the private company Talgo which was to assemble the trains in a high-unemployment Milwaukee neighborhood and use the plant to service Amtrak equipment into the future.
In 2013, the first two Talgo trains which were to be added to the very busy Milwaukee-Chicago Hiawatha line were instead welcomed in Oregon, while the next two were built, but then having been banned in Wisconsin, were forfeited to Talgo in the settlement.
Plus, the trains went to Talgo as part of the settlement, so Wisconsin ended up with exactly zero new train service, zero rail line construction jobs scheduled in the thousands, zero long-term train assembly jobs, along with 50 million bucks – – thanks to Walker’s need for partisan, self-serving headlines and anti-Milwaukee suburban votes which helped him win the 2010 gubernatorial election.
All of which looks worse, as I pointed out the other day, since the Foxconn mega-factory rumored to be located in Racine County cannot offer high-tech workers lured from Madison an easy, road congestion-free ride to Racine County’s convenient Sturtevant Amtrak station.
Nor can Chicago residents who might be hired at the plant ride the Metro commuter train with a transfer to Racine at the end of the existing line in Kenosha, because Walker and Assembly Leader Robin Vos also killed Wisconsin’s coordinating regional transit authorities and a commuter train from Kenosha to Racine and Milwaukee – – all in service to the the road-builder lobby and a parallel, pro-car, anti-transit ideology.
A summary post, here.
And here.
Amazing how many good ideas and solid public services these anti-transit Republicans have derailed.
James Rowen, a former journalist and mayoral staffer in Milwaukee and Madison, writes a regular blog, The Political Environment.
2 thoughts on “Op Ed: Loss of Talgo Train Hurts Foxconn Deal”
Wow, come back to reality if you only think the state tax payer was on the hook for $50 million. Your point may have been the start up costs, but the next generation of state tax payers would have been burden with the steep loses of a train that would benefit so few passengers. Then you add the caboose to boot. I am sure the last thing on Fox Comm’s mind is that boondoggle. Scott Walker won because of such nonsense, thanks for the laugh.
Jason, how efficiently people are going to get to work will be one of the first things on Foxcomm’s agenda. The rest of the world realizes the benefits and extreme importance of mass rail transit to a modern, functional economy…. The automobile is by no means the only option. But speaking of cars, what the next generation will be paying for is the roads we build today… Because that’s how Walker operates… Spend now, pay later. Put it on the credit card so he can further his own agenda by saying he never raised taxes. Don’t fall for it…it’s a Terrible business model , and he calls himself a conservative republican! He’s not being very conservative with the next generations money!