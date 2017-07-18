Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Bay View was graced once again with the South Shore Frolics over the weekend.

The festival at South Shore Park is one of the oldest in Milwaukee according to the official website, celebrating its 68th year. The festival is sponsored by the Bay View Lions Club and proceeds go towards support and services for those it serves as well as supporting the Wisconsin Lions Camp.

Activities included the 18th annual classic car show, where guests can look at refurbished cars while classic rock and roll plays, the Kohl’s Wild Theater Program and the “Doin’ It Live Karaoke,” which was, well, just like it sounds. The Bay View Arts Guild Frolics Festival of Arts was also right next door offering art from over 75 exhibitors. But the big highlight was the awe-inspiring atomic fireworks show by the Bartolotta/ Wolverine Fireworks Company along the lake on both Friday and Saturday. Event organizers promised to “shake the lake” and the fireworks delivered.

Our photos capture the action.

Photo Gallery