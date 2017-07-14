Plus: new pastry shop on W. Center St. and new Nomad in Walker's Point.

Miss Molly’s Café & Pastry Shop is set to open on July 22 at 9201 W. Center St. Owner and pastry chef Molly Sullivan has dreamed of opening her own shop since she was a kid, and will see her vision come true with her counter service café, which will have seating for 24 guests inside and another 24 on the patio.

According to OMC’s Lori Fredrich, the café will feature hardwood floors and a fireplace for a cozy feel and feature ceiling-high windows to make the space bright and open. Graphic designer Kate Niemer will paint graphics of flowers, cakes and coffee cups on the windows to add a touch of playfulness to the decor.

Fredrich offered details on the menu:

Among morning options will be the breakfast sandwiches, including housemade rye bagels with cured salmon, lemon dill cream cheese, tomato, pickled onion and crispy capers ($10) and an egg and sausage panini featuring a slow egg, housemade chicken apple sausage, spinach, gouda, roasted red pepper aioli ($11; smoked tempeh can be supped out for chicken for $1 more).

The breakfast menu also features quiche, oatmeal with cherries and almonds, various bakery items and Anodyne coffee and Rishi chai.

The lunch menu will include rustic tomato soup, sunflower chevre salad with honey lemon vinaigrette and sandwiches like the smoked tempeh panini and a brie and apple panini.

Miss Molly’s will be open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and Sundays 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ashley’s to open in Pabst complex

Ashley’s Que Grill & Bistro, an outlet of Ashley’s Bar-B-Que, is expected to open in the next two weeks in the food court of Eleven25 at the Pabst apartment building at 1125 N. 9th St.

The Journal Sentinel’s Rick Romell reported on the menu:

Ashley’s will serve barbecue sandwiches and dinners, but the focus will be on a daily soul food buffet, Jazzom Hughes, one of the owners, said Thursday. Among the likely rotating items in the $12.49 buffet: smothered pork chops, fried chicken, specialty mac n’ cheese, homemade mashed potatoes, pulled pork and collard greens.

The original Ashley’s has been serving barbecue since 1961, when it was started by Hughes’ grandfather, Thomas Ashley Jr., and is currently located at 3032 W. Center St.

New East Side Pizza Place

According to a press release, Jet’s Pizza has leased a 2,341 square-foot location at 1857 E. Kenilworth Pl. from Dermond Properties.

Jet’s is the nation’s 12th largest pizza chain with over 350 locations including locations in West Allis, Glendale and Brookfield. The Kenilworth Place location will be the first Milwaukee location.

The menu will feature specialty deep-dish pizzas like Philly Cheese Steak, Aloha BBQ Chicken, BLT and Chicken Parmesan, as well as a build-your-own pizza. Sides include wings, cheese sticks, cinnamon sticks and garlic bread.

Not in the mood for pizza? Jet’s also serves salads and “boats” like the Veggie Deli Boat, fresh pizza dough stuffed ham, provolone, lettuce and tomatoes or the Ham & Cheese Deli Boat with provolone, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, lettuce and tomatoes.

According to their website, the first Jet’s Pizza was opened in 1978 in Sterling Heights, Michigan by brothers Eugene Jetts and John Jetts. After the pizzeria saw major success, the brothers joined with Jim Galloway, Jr. and Jeff Galloway to create a corporation, Jet’s America.

Nomad in Walker’s Point

Mike Eitel of Nomad Barrio LLC, owner of Brady Street’s Nomad World Pub, purchased a 0.65-acre site encompassing six addresses on S. 6th Street in Walker’s Point for $475,000 from Anthony A. La Croix. (Representing LaCroix in the purchase were Ned Purtell, Brett Deter and Hakan Hare.)

According to a press release by Founders 3, a commercial real estate group consisting of Commercial Property Associates, Inc., RFP Commercial, Inc., and Siegel-Gallagher Management Co., the site consists of 618, 620, 622, 628, 636 and 640 S. 6th St. and includes an existing pub.

While plans for the property haven’t been finalized, BizTimes’ Corrinne Hess reported Nomad’s marketing director, Matt Sievers, said the deal for the property has been in the works for some time.

Hess continued:

There is ample parking next to and east of the building, which made the purchase attractive, Sievers said. Deter said Eitel is planning to turn the existing bar into a soccer bar and is hoping to have it ready by the 2018 World Cup. “I’m not sure if he is going to utilize the outdoor space, but it should be pretty cool from what he is talking about,” Deter said.

According to Hess, Eitel has owned The Nomad for over 20 years and opened a second location in Madison this March in the former home of the Cardinal Bar.

Coffee & Bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels at 544 E. Ogden Ave. has closed for remodeling. The bagel shop is expected to reopen August 16, but with a new addition: Caribou Coffee will be joining Einstein Bros. to open a new Coffee & Bagels location.

Coffee & Bagels brings two favorites together under one roof to offer customers coffee and lunch in one stop.

The menu features Caribou’s signature drinks like the Turtle Mocha with caramel, whipped cream and turtle topping, or the Mint Condition Mocha with whipped cream and mint candy topping, alongside classics like cappuccinos, chai tea lattes and hot chocolate.

Customers can also choose sandwiches from Einstein Bros. all-day breakfast menu like the Farmhouse with eggs, thick-cut bacon, smoked ham, cheddar cheese with Country Pepper schmear on a cheesy hash brown gourmet bagel, along with salads, lunch sandwiches and ala-carte bagels.

Coffee & Bagels will also offer catering for private events and in-house Wi-Fi.

Food Truck Wednesdays

Food Truck Wednesdays has returned to the Menomonee Valley Community Park this summer for two Wednesdays a month through October. Food trucks will be parked across the street from Menomonee Valley Community Park, on S. 36th St., west of the Canal Street and Milwaukee Road intersection from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

You can enjoy tasty meals from Bebe’s Bistro, Denson’s, Little Havana, Pizzeria 3301, Jamaican Kitchen & Grill and Meat on the Street while walking down the Hank Aaron State Trail or relaxing at a picnic table.

The upcoming Food Truck Wednesdays are July 26, August 9 and 23, September 6 and 20 and October 4 and 18.

Food Truck Wednesdays are presented by Menomonee Valley Partners, Inc. and is part of a mission to revitalize the Menomonee Valley and strengthen Milwaukee.