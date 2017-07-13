Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Speculation that Foxconn could build a mega-plant in Wisconsin really started to heat up after the company plane landed at Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport, which was first reported by Urban Milwaukee’s Jeramey Jannene. His story also noted that the village boards of Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant were holding closed-door meetings to discuss “a potential future development project in Racine County” that sounded like it was about Foxconn.

Which led to an interview with John Mercure and WTMJ radio (audio below) to discuss the situation. “How likely do you believe it is that Foxconn and 10,000 jobs could come to Wisconsin?” Mercure asked.

“Based on Foxconn’s past activities, it seems quite unlikely,” Jannene said. “They made a lot of promises in the state of Pennsylvania and never delivered. Foxconn definitely has a pattern. There’s been similar things that have happened in Vietnam and India.”

And even should a deal be forged for a plant in Wisconsin, Jannene noted, “it remains to be seen where those jobs are going to be, what those jobs are going to pay, and what happens with automation long term. Foxconn has been invested heavily in automating a lot of this work.”

Mercure noted that political leaders that usually talk to him have been “really skittish” to talk about Foxconn, “it’s like its kryptonite. What does that tell you about the situation?”

“To me it tells me there’s a deal that’s really alive,” Jannene said, and therefore officials don’t want to divulge the details and hurt the negotiations. The details, he noted, seem to include a 1000-acre campus in the Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant, with the possibility of water being provided by the city of Racine, a detail its Mayor John Dickert has divulged.

But the fact that officials are developing a plan tells only that they are hoping to land Foxconn. It doesn’t provide an answer to what the elusive company, which has often backed out of deals, will ultimately decide.

