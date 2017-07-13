Judge Rules on Lincoln Hills
Drastic cutbacks in pepper spray, mechanical constraints, solitary confinement.
The state has decided not to appeal U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson‘s order that it stop abusing youths at the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake juvenile prisons.
Peterson this week ordered drastic cutbacks in the the schools’ use of pepper spray, solitary confinement and mechanical restraints on youths entrusted to the state’s care.
The plaintiffs seeking to end abuses at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake wanted far stronger reforms than state defendants would agree to, according to federal court records.
The plaintiffs, present and former inmates at the facilities, were represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin and the Juvenile Law Center, with pro-bono assistance from Quarles & Brady. Defendants included Lincoln Hills, Copper Lake, and Department of Corrections officials, including Secretary Jon Litscher.
The two sides disagreed on solitary confinement and restrictive housing reforms and some pepper spray reforms, among other recommendations. They did agree, however, that the use of tethering, or handcuffing a youth’s wrists to a belt around the waist, should be eliminated. Peterson tended to side with the plaintiffs on most issues.
Here is Peterson’s full order.
Gretchen Schuldt writes a blog for Wisconsin Justice Initiative, whose mission is “To improve the quality of justice in Wisconsin by educating the public about legal issues and encouraging civic engagement in and debate about the judicial system and its operation.
More about the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake
- Court Watch: Judge Rules on Lincoln Hills - Gretchen Schuldt - Jul 13th, 2017
- Federal Court finds current conditions of confinement for youth at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake Schools unconstitutional - American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin - Jun 23rd, 2017
- Court Watch: Pictures of Youths in Prison - Gretchen Schuldt - Jun 20th, 2017
- Abele Blasts State on Juvenile Prisons - Gretchen Schuldt - Apr 27th, 2017
- Court Watch: ACLU Seeks Lincoln Hills Injunction - Gretchen Schuldt - Apr 20th, 2017
- More Horrors at Juvenile Prisons? - Gretchen Schuldt - Apr 19th, 2017
- Court Watch: Chemical Spraying Used At Lincoln Hills - Gretchen Schuldt - Jan 27th, 2017
- Court Watch: Shocking Charges in Lincoln Hills Suit - Gretchen Schuldt - Jan 25th, 2017
- Corrections Officials Face Community on Lincoln Hills - Jabril Faraj - Jun 22nd, 2016
- Precious Lives: A Debate Over Lincoln Hills Problems - Dee J. Hall - May 24th, 2016
- Op-Ed: End Solitary Confinement, Especially of Youth - Laurence J. Dupuis - Feb 18th, 2016
- Murphy’s Law: Why Walker Allowed Lincoln Hills Abuses - Bruce Murphy - Feb 16th, 2016
Court Watch
-
5-Year Drop in County’s Felony CasesJul 12th, 2017 by Gretchen Schuldt
-
Judge Sets Guidelines for Lincoln HillsJul 5th, 2017 by Gretchen Schuldt
-
Lifetime GPS Monitoring Is LegalJun 28th, 2017 by Gretchen Schuldt