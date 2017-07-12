Riverwest Will Get First Bike Boulevards
Two miles of streets where bikes get priority over cars.
The Riverwest neighborhood will likely be the site of Milwaukee’s first “bike boulevards,” on a stretch of N. Fratney St. between E. Keefe and Meinecke avenues (connecting to Reservoir Park) and on E. Wright St. from N. Palmer St. to E. Gordon Ct. (connecting to the Milwaukee River parkway.
“Bicycle boulevards, also called shared roadways, are low-volume streets where motorists share the same space,” a city Department of Public Works (DPW) publication explains. “Traffic calming and other treatments along the corridor reduce travel speeds to that motorists and bicycles generally travel at the same speed.”
Staff from the Department of Public Works will begin meeting with the design consultant, Toole Design Group, and others in early August. After which, Toole Design will develop the conceptual public recommendations for a public presentation.
The two bike boulevards will together create slightly more than two miles of priority street for bicyclists. The boulevard on W. Wright St will also connect to the Oak Leaf Trail along the Milwaukee River.
Meetings for public input on the project won’t begin until Spring 2018.
James Hannig, the bicycle and pedestrian coordinator for DPW, said typical targets for bike boulevards are already low-speed, low-traffic streets. Then additional street signs, pavement markings and “speed management measures” are added.
“I like to think of it as making low-stress streets that are already pretty good for bicycling even less stressful,” Hannig wrote in an email. “Particularly at intersections.”
The street signs and pavement markings clearly demarcate at various points throughout the boulevard that this street has been set up for bicycle priority.
An explainer from the National Association of City Transportation Officials says the signs and pavings essentially work in tandem to “brand the route.”
When it comes to managing speed on a bike boulevard, anything from simple speed limit reductions to speed humps and curb build outs can be employed.
But for Milwaukee’s first bike boulevards, which are in the early planning stages, planners are looking at upgrading signalized intersections in order to “quickly and consistently pick up bicyclists on the corridor waiting to cross,” Hannig said. Also, there’s the possibility of replacing some four-way stops with neighborhood-scale traffic circles or, “similar traffic calming treatments to keep people on bicycles moving while maintaining neighborhood-appropriate travel speeds and discouraging cut-through traffic.”
Bike boulevards are another citywide infrastructure investment called for in the 2010 planning document, Milwaukee by Bike, which calls for the creation of 54 miles of bike boulevards.
3 thoughts on “Riverwest Will Get First Bike Boulevards”
We’ve had elements of these designs (choker entrance, mini traffic circle, speed humps) on Cambridge Ave from Hampshire south to Locust Street for years. Cars routinely disregard the stop signs at Kenwood Ave, travel miles above the speed limit, and pass vehicles that are actually trying to drive respectfully within that limit. Motorist primarily use the street to bypass Oakland Ave north and south between Hartford and Locust. Bicyclists are also at risk due to the poor condition of the road surface especially near the curbs. And any bicyclist trying to cross the Locust Street highway in either direction takes their life into their hands.
While the intent of the design elements are positive, they are useless if drivers ignore them. Driver education is part of the missing link here.
I’m super excited for this. Regarding: “The boulevard on W. Wright St will also connect to the Oak Leaf Trail along the Milwaukee River.” – how will that actually happen? Will there be a paved connection all the way to the east of the River that connects up? That would be fantastic. The current access / transition at Locust along Riverside HS is better than nothing, but not optimized for on and off access in the way this could be. Any more details?
Juli, I think the connection is to the Beerline trail that runs on the west side of the river. So to get from Wright St to the Oakleaf you will still need to cross the river at Locust or North.