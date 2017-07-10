To help celebrate the fest's 50th anniversary, our photographer captured all the action.

Great music and musicians, national and local. Great fireworks and drummers. Throngs of fans of all ages and colors. And all that beer and food.

It was all there at the 50th annual version of Summerfest, which certainly wasn’t suffering any mid-life crisis. This year’s fest was a huge success, with generally great weather and appreciative crowds, offering plenty of opportunities for our photographer Justin Gordon, who spent many days shooting the action. You’ll find photos of national music acts like Fishbone, Ludacris, Steve Aoki and Jamila Woods, and local music acts like, Ray Nitti, Saving Savannah, Radio Radio and Party Anthem. Not to mention the fireworks and the drummers in The Paradigm Drumline.

We narrowed it down to the best 50 photos of the 50th Summerfest.

Photo Gallery