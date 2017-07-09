Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Kids and parents delivered over 250 Street Safety postcards and Bike/Walk District Reports to Alders in City Hall as part of Kidical Lobby Day on Thursday, June 29th. The OW Holmes Bike Camp “The Dream Team”, and families met at Red Arrow Park at 9:45 and walked to City Hall to ask for safer streets. Luckily, the people driving on Kilbourn yielded to parade of kids in the crosswalk and their crossing was uneventful.

Sadly, this was not the case for the 13 people killed while crossing the street in Milwaukee in this first half of 2017. In 2016, 14 people were killed while crossing the street in Milwaukee, meaning that we are on pace for almost double the number of deaths of last year. The kids aged 3 to 14 that biked downtown and asked for safer streets do not want this to be the case.

In meetings with Alders Cavalier Johnson, Nik Kovac, Robert Donovan and staff from Alders Milele A. Coggs’, Jim Bohl’s, and Chantia Lewis’ offices, kids described why safe streets are important to them and how people driving need to follow the speed limit and drive more safely so they can explore their neighborhoods on foot and on bike safely. Do you do your part when you are driving or biking? I am sure you give three feet to people biking but do you follow the speed limit and yield to pedestrians? Have you called your Alder and simply asked for safer streets for walking and biking?

If you didn’t make it, fill out a postcard at the Bike Fed office or a virtual one and get involved in all the adult focused advocacy work we do with Path to Platinum (bike focus) and MilWALKee Walks! Together, we can have fun, make a difference, and make Milwaukee a better place where neighbors can walk and bike easily and better know each other.

In Milwaukee, thirteen people have been killed while walking in half of the year with 14 being killed in all of last year. We have a pedestrian safety problem and it’s getting worse. Our streets are not safe enough and we are all lucky that kids are getting active to make streets safer for all.

To get involved contact Jessica Wineberg, MilWALKee Walks founder/Bike Fed Program Director at jessica@wisconsinbikefed.org.

