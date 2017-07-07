Good food, great weather and a performance by The Blues Disciples made it a fun night.

Jazz in the Park has returned this year, once again offering Milwaukeeans live jazz music, food, beer, and some much needed R&R.

The music fest, which runs every Thursday night, began on June 1st and will continue until through August 31, and this week featured The Blues Disciples. Future performers in weeks to come will include the Paul Spencer Band, Salsa Manzana, Streetlife featuring Warren Wiegratz and many others.

Also on hand at this week’s event were food vendors such as Vagabond offering tacos, and Chillwaukee featuring hand-crafted ice pops.

Many event goers were simply content lounging in Cathedral Square Park as the children played on the playground.

Our photos capture the action.

Photo Gallery