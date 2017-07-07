Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Sabrosa Café & Gallery in Bay View opened its doors on Wednesday after a soft opening over the weekend. While Sabrosa was originally planned to open by late spring, construction delays set the opening back to this week. In addition to serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, the restaurant, located at 3216 S. Howell Ave., will also serve as a gallery to show art from local artists.

OMC’s Lori Frechrich details the menu:

The menu at Sabrosa features breakfast staples (think eggs and toast and oatmeal) along with omelettes, scrambles and dishes like jalapeno cornbread with sausage gravy ($9), chilaquiles ($9), huevos rancheros ($9), a housemade chorizo scramble with tortillas ($10) and the S.B.S.B.B.S., a breakfast sandwich featuring spicy brown sugar bourbon bacon with fried egg and cheese ($9). On the sweeter side, there are buttermilk pancakes ($6/8), baked French toast with cream cheese glaze, pecan caramel sauce and fresh whipped cream ($10) and Frankie’s Benediction featuring French toast made with housemade bread, stacked with off the bone ham, two sunny-side up eggs, and fresh Dijon hollandaise sauce ($12).

The lunch menu features items like spicy tortilla soup with avocado crema, cheese and shoestring tortilla strips, sandwiches like the Pepperconcini Patty Melt and The Reuben and a variety of salads.

Sabrosa’s hours are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can find more information on their Facebook page.

Mazorca Tacos

Mazorca Tacos entered the Milwaukee food truck scene in May and business is growing. The camper, parked on S. 1st St. at W. Pittsburgh Ave. in Walker’s Point, offers customers tacos on homemade tortillas produced at El Rey grocery store.

Journal Sentinel’s Carol Deptolla offered more information:

Mazorca serves four tacos: birria, made here with beef (instead of traditional goat or lamb) that’s marinated in chile-based adobo sauce; thin slices of bistec, sirloin that’s marinated in beer; al pastor, with pork that’s marinated in adobo and cooked on a vertical rotisserie; and a vegetarian taco of Muenster cheese, guacamole, tomatillo salsa and cilantro) made vegan by substituting pinto beans for the cheese). Tacos are $2.50 or $2.75 apiece.

Owner Jesus Gonzalez chose the location for his truck, a vacant lot, because it was the corner he and his mother passed when they picked up his dad from work when he was a child.

When Gonzalez was 18, he attended the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y. and returned to Wisconsin to open his own business after working in New York post-graduation.

Gonzalez, whose parents emigrated from Mexico, said “Growing up in Milwaukee, I felt no one was telling our story through food, that’s what motivated me to start this brand.”

Mazorca’s hours are Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight. Customers can order takeout by calling 414-550-7644.

Good City Renovations

Good City Brewing’s popularity has exploded in the last year, and their new renovations will accommodate their growing customer base.

Good City additions were slated to be completed by July 1 and include a beer hall, added production space, a second kitchen and a rooftop beer garden, or biergarten, if you’re into that whole German thing.

Owners David Dupee and Dan Katt hope the changes will bring in even more customers and revenue than their first year in business.

Urban Milwaukee’s Graham Kilmer offered details on the expanded production space:

The added production space is going to double their production from 2,500 barrels a year to more than 5,000 over the next year. More beer will likely mean more expansion, as Katt said the oldest stock hey have today was finished June 5.

According to Kilmer, both the rooftop garden and the beer hall, Good City Hall, will seat more than 100 customers each. The second kitchen allows Chef Guy Davies to cater large events, hold beer dinners and expand the menu.

Good City Hall can be reserved for private events and will host live music.

New Sendik’s

Sendik’s Food Markets announced it will open another Sendik’s Fresh2Go location in Hales Corners on July 7. The location at 5101 S. 108th St. is the last of five new Sendik’s locations in eight months and will employ 60 associates.

Family co-owner Ted Balistreri said:

The past several months have been exciting for everyone involved with Sendik’s and we’re delighted to open this Hales Corners store. We’re confident that customers within the Hales Corners community will enjoy the convenient and quality experience that our Fresh2Go stores provide.

The new store will be the largest Fresh2Go location and will offer gas and a grocery with Sendik’s produce and fresh products for shoppers on-the-go.

The Hales Corners location will include Sendik’s signature deli including grilled to order paninis, hand-rolled sushi, a salad bar, a hot bar with homemade meals, an olive bar and meat and bakery departments.