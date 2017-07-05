We Couldn’t Find Any Voter Fraud
Ex legislator Dale Schultz exposes Republican scam on voter fraud.
In a revealing interview with Pro Publica, former Republican state senator Dale Schultz, who served in the legislator for more than 30 years, offers a frank look at the false claims of voter fraud used by his GOP colleagues to justify restrictions that have suppressed voting in Wisconsin.
Schultz admits he initially favored this law as well as the redistricting formula that a federal court recently overturned as unconstitutional gerrymandering. “Well, the blunt truth is, as a partisan politician, your knee-jerk reaction is to protect the standing of your party because that solidifies your power to accomplish what you want to do,” he told Pro Publica reporter Topher Sanders.
Beyond that, Schultz says, was the deference you were expected to show to GOP leaders. “You need to understand, I come from the old school of the ‘Institution of the Senate,’” Schultz explains. “When I was coming up through the ranks, and even when I was majority leader, I put great stock and respect into the chairmanship system… So when the chair of the Senate elections committee says there’s a problem with voter fraud in the state, and the committee passes a bill out, you take them at their word.”
But Schultz soon came to realize the GOP claims of voter fraud were patently false. “Did anyone ever show you compelling evidence” of voter fraud? Sanders asks.
“No, in fact, quite the opposite,” Schultz says. “Some of the most conservative people in our caucus actually took the time to involve themselves in election-watching and came back and told other caucus members that, ‘I’m sorry, I didn’t see it.’”
So Schultz ordered his staff to launch an investigation “and come up with three concrete examples of voter fraud in Wisconsin,” he recalls. “Well, guess what? They couldn’t do it, and you need to understand the time, I had graduates from the University of Wisconsin journalism school on staff who’d worked for national publications.”
Ultimately, his staff could only find two examples. “One was a Republican legislative staffer who’d voted in the Madison area as well as back in her hometown in the same election,” Schultz notes. “The other was the estranged wife of a Republican. That’s it, and both examples were on the Republican side.”
Even so, Schultz decided to go along with his caucus. “People were very emotional,” he notes, “but you know when it comes to casting votes… once the decision is made, the team pretty much sticks together.”
But he soon regretted voting for the law, which added various restrictions making it harder for people to vote.
“I went out and did my regular scheduled district office hours,” Schultz recounts. “It took all of my first stop to realize I didn’t do my homework. I had town and village clerks coming up to me saying, ‘Dale, are you nuts? Do you realize how restricting voting hours and early voting and absentee voting is going to affect how people can vote let alone making our jobs all the harder?’ They also made it clear that there was no voter fraud happening that they were aware of. Because of the feedback from my constituents, I voted no on the subsequent bills.”
Todd Allbaugh, who served for years as chief of staff for Schultz, testified in federal court that State Sen. Mary Lazich urged her fellow Republican senators to enact a voter ID requirement in a closed-door meeting in 2011 because of its impact in the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee and the state’s college campuses, as the Wisconsin State Journal reported. Allbaugh also testified that Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman, then a state senator, said in the same meeting that he supported voter ID because it would help Republicans win elections. Grothman later predicted to the media that photo ID would help the GOP win the next presidential election, which turned out to be an accurate forecast.
As Allbaugh wrote in the Madison weekly Isthmus, describing the closed-door Senate Republican Caucus, “a handful of the GOP Senators were giddy about the ramifications and literally singled out the prospects of suppressing minority and college voters.”
Republicans were later challenged in federal court to prove voter fraud was a problem, but couldn’t. Republican Wisconsin Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen did a huge brief on the subject but as Federal District Judge Lynn Adelman concluded, “The defendants could not point to a single instance of known voter impersonation occurring in Wisconsin at any time in the recent past. If it is occurring… the defendants should have been able to produce evidence that it is.”
Schultz told Pro Publica the voting restrictions undoubtedly had an impact on the presidential election: “Oh, yeah, all of these things have an impact. Even just constantly keeping up a steady drumbeat of claims about election fraud has an impact. It motivates a base. How big an impact probably varies from state to state. In very close elections, even seemingly small impacts can have great consequences.”
47 thoughts on “Back in the News: We Couldn’t Find Any Voter Fraud”
“Schultz decided to go along with his caucus. “People were very emotional,” he notes, “but you know when it comes to casting votes… once the decision is made, the team pretty much sticks together.””
Didn’t anyone get the point of the Nuremberg trials? “I was just following orders” doesn’t cut it.
California in 2012…… 7.8 5 million voted for the Romney/ Obama match. California 2016 Trump v. Clinton. 14.6 million voted. Californians nearly doubled their vote total in four years. Suspicious ??
Jason, what are you talking about????
Here is the 2012 California popular vote:
Obama 7.85 million
Romney 4.84 million
2-candidate total 12.69 million
And the 2016 numbers:
Clinton 8.75 million
Trump 4.48 million
2-candidate total 13.23 million
Not anywhere near your claim (that the number of votes nearly doubled)!
(All numbers from Wikipedia.)
“32 Full Voting Rights” should be the goal for all politicians and political parties.
@Jason…uh, Obama alone received 7.85 million votes in California in 2012, with about 4.8 million for Romney. Total votes cast were around 13 million.
Eric, now looking back your right. There goes that point. Touche.
The troll was wrong. Shocking. In other news it is Thursday.
Troll: “you’re”
You can’t give up your moral compass to your party. Sorry doesn’t absolve you Dale.
There is tons of fraud in Wisconsin, always has been. Police Report showed that. Convictions are few cause Chsiholm will not investigate.
Friends in democrat party over the decades have bragged about it.
In Chicago axelrod gives people lists in their district and tells theme everyone must be voted.
In Milwaukee chief fraud is in group homes, dead people, aliens, moved, college duplicate voting and operatives that come in from Red and blue states to work in Wisconsin, register ,then vote early and leave. Wanguard race.
it is easy to check but no one has. see how many felons, dead people, moved, college kids, operatives on roles, at election time and you have some idea.
Dems are scared of the Pence study cause it will show the fraud. Dems only care about stopping voter id cause it will stop the fraud.
Thanks for exposing your cronies & the article. I’ve always known you to have a good heart. It sure explains where we are now. So to fix things, we have our work cut out for us! Dale can you help?
@Wisconsin Conservative Digest: You’re simply lying. As noted in the article, Republicans have continually been challenged to show any evidence of any voter fraud, including in federal court, and have roundly failed, with the exception of one or two cases perpetrated by Republicans. The impact of two cases on vote totals is statistically meaningless, less than the inevitable noise of uncountable ballots, and much, much less than the statistically significant suppression of thousands of votes. From an election integrity standpoint, allowing a few fraud cases gives a much more accurate count than disenfranchising thousands of legal voters, but you don’t want integrity or even democracy, you want to unjustly seize power. You’re a bad person, intentionally lying to advance an ideology ONLY predicated on securing more power for the already-powerful, and you should feel bad. Please reform your behavior or get off of the internet forever.
Whenever a reporter needs someone to bad-mouth Republicans, they call up Dale Schultz. He’s as reliable as rain; a RINO who didn’t even vote for Act 10.
@ WashCoRepub
Your response is Dale Schultz isn’t even a “real” Republican. That’s not the point of the article and not really worth the time you spent typing it.
Do you have a credible response to the article’s statement that there is no significant voter fraud in this state? Give me and your fellow readers evidence to the contrary. If you can’t, you shouldn’t support efforts to combat a problem that doesn’t exist.
Choosing partisan advantage over one of the foundations of our Republic, the vote, is anti-American and undemocratic.
Well we have followed this for years and now we will find out cause, it is going to happen.
In 1977 the Left blocked Carter from doing the same thing. Now locals who are guilty of fraud are trying to block study. The all the dead people, group homes, nursing homes, moved, college dups, aliens, felons, operatives moving round ,and fake people and we are going to find millions of fraud.
Anyone want to bet?
Let’s everybody take WCD up on its bet and bankrupt the bustard.
Yes, name it
The fact that Dale Schultz isn’t a “real” Republican in 2017 speaks volumes, don’t it, Bradley Boy.
FIRE ALL WISGOPS IN 2018. They are NOT legitimately elected anyway.
WCD:
Show me proof–or are you fake news???
Oh no…there is no voter fraud here. All of our voter rolls are absolutely perfect and legal. Let’s not pursue a better system.
Yes don’t focus on the real problem of Russia focus on the fake problem. Trump says voter fraud cost him popular vote with zero evidence and people believe him. Those people probably also believe we have child slave colonies on Mars.
@ JPKMKE
What evidence do you have to support your assertion?
The “proof will be in the pudding” with this Pence group.
In 1977 Carter wanted to move on voters fraud but the Dem cities, counties stopped him.
The police report of the Milwaukee, police widely distrusted again the will of Flynn and Barrett isi the proof, but there have been few prosecutions by McCann/Chisholm wouldn’t prosecute any Dems for 50 years.
Our voter rolls are rife with dead people, moved, duplicate registrations, in the state and nation, college students duplication, felons, aliens and those Operatives that come into Wisconsin, register, vote early, then leave. This happened in the Van Wanguard race and in the 2012 race for Prez. Lena Taylor and 29 people registered in one house.
We have been pushing the GOP, election commissions for year and the Milwaukee Journal to do their jobs but none will do it.
Voter rolls are not purged regularly cause the left screams, like now. Why cause they vote these people.
We are really happy to see the Pence program and predict that there will be 10 million, at leas,t problems in the USA and the 3-5 million votes Trump talked about, will be nothing but Conservative..
To WCD: Regarding the “police report” you frequently mention, as I’ve previously noted, it had no author or name credited, was done without authorization by some members of the Milwaukee Police Department as Police Chief Flynn later noted, in distancing the department from it. Even so, it found no evidence of double voting or invalid addresses. Later, D.A. Mike McCann and U.S. Attorney Biskupic did a joint bipartisan study of Milwaukee’s voting and found no evidence of a conspiracy and minuscule examples of illegal voting, mostly a handful of felons. Biskupic was a Republican appointee who not shy about investigating Democrats.
In the meantime the federal government had passed the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) which required states to improve their systems and Wisconsin made improvements in the Statewide Voter Registration Databases and in Voter Identification Procedures and state officials, from that time on, were quite confident that any double voting could be picked up by the system. And in fact there have been very few instances of any kind of fraud since then, which is why Van Hollen and Schimel haven’t been able to make a good case in court. I think in analyzing fraud, it doesn’t make sense to talk about what might or might not have happened before the HAVA improvements were fully implemented. (Even after that Wisconsin won a grant to make more improvements in 2008, some of the detail is here: http://elections.wi.gov/elections-voting/hava)
Sure this time will be different from the last thousand times that fraud claims have been made.
Good stuff here about GOP voter-purge outfits like the ACRU and True The Vote, who get millions from the “charitable” Bradley Foundation.
http://www.esquire.com/news-politics/politics/news/a56180/voter-purge-team-bush-justice-department/
And I know this’ll shock you, but they’re not investigating the voter rolls in Waukesha or Washington County. The GOP are illegitimate cheaters.
Yes, Bruce you blab the standard Leftwing crap about lack of fraud that the Left has used for years.
trouble is that some of us that have been round here for decades know it to be true and now we will find out. I challenge anyone to put up or shut up and bet
on the results.
I know how the Left hates the cops so naturally they would never believe that results of their work. double voting is not the problem the other things are.
We have sent a lots of info to this committee. They il be examine the state, not just Milwaukee or Waukesha, so all of you that believe elections are fraud free that voter rolls are perfect and that no one votes oro anyone else or operatives do not come in here and vote at election time, we will find out. Send your ideas to Pence.
Bruce, come on… that’s a lot of spin!
-Regarding the “police report” you frequently mention, as I’ve previously noted, it had no author or name credited, *It was completed by a special investigations unit, it’s not like Flynn or the MPD doesn’t know who did it. Probably best for the investigators that this isn’t public considering the fervent backlash by fraud deniers.
-was done without authorization by some members of the Milwaukee Police Department as Police Chief Flynn later noted, *It was done with full authorization, only the recommendations portion was unauthorized.
-Even so, it found no evidence of double voting *false- at least 4 people double voted but because the record keeping by the election commission was so poor they couldn’t get a conviction. There were more, but they declined further prosecution because of the mismanagement that made it impossible to get the convictions. Lack of convictions doesn’t mean it didn’t happen!
-or invalid addresses. *False, there were still dozens of invalid addresses that couldn’t be accounted for even after generously purging clerical errors from the lists.
You also failed to address that hundreds more votes were cast than registered to vote, the fact they couldn’t track the number of illegal immigrants who voted, the fact they found felons and others ineligible to vote had indeed voted, and more.
Milwaukee, and surely other municipalities, election commissions are so poorly run and there is clear evidence of shady things going on, that even with stricter laws, this shows that there are indeed people voting that shouldn’t be. These people either do it on purpose or without knowing, but it happens. Unfortunately because it is set up in a way that makes it nearly impossible to track, there’s no way of knowing how bad (or not) it really is. Democrats know this likely helps them more, so they fight any system that would making tracking the problems easier.
For those who wish to read the full report:
http://content.clearchannel.com/cc-common/mlib/1176/02/1176_1204055151.pdf
AG you sound as crazy as WCD. You spew the same nonsense and provide no evidence whatsoever to support anything you say. It’s pathetic.
If that report is so credible why is wcd the only person who ever mentions It?
Vincent, what do you mean don’t support? I cited actual findings and linked the report… good god, what more do you want? Stop jumping to your default jabs.
AG, yes the unnamed “task force” did find discrepancies, pretty much the same ones reported in a series of some 30 or more stories by the Journal Sentinel, they seemed to echo each other. But I have to say, as a reporter I generally don’t put much stock in anonymous research. And the follow up investigation by McCann and Biskupic found almost nothing. And that was more than 12 years ago, which is ancient history at this point as federal and state funding to clean up voting records after that had a big impact. So much so that Republicans have been unable to prove any voter fraud since then, as Schultz notes and as the court cases on Wisconsin have repeatedly shown.
Cause the press and Barrettt buried it, cause it shaped the fraud. WE had 45 pages of evidence that a state senator double voted but he was Chisholms buddy so they buried it. we repotted obvious fraud in group homes forever but McCann did nothing.
Bruce, the line is always “Can’t prove” in relation to double voting or voter impersonation. Not only is it an obvious “duh” statement since our system isn’t designed to catch or stop those actions, that statement is also (and mainly) a diversion from all the other voter fraud types.
So despite Kobach not finding any voter fraud in Kansas despite his best efforts along with countless rigorous studies that have found no evidence of voter fraud it happens a lot because well you just know? One discredited report is so weak it’s not even flimsy evidence and that’s all you’ve got. Again it’s a joke and aligns you with crazy WCD.
GOP has been unable to prove any fraud, just like the Journal, cause they have not tried.
Journal did lots of work in last election trying to prove that Voter ID held down vote, and they came up with nothing.
We have repeatedly outlined how to find fraud and no one will do it.
Why are all of you lefties so scarfed of this investigation, you want to prove Trump is nuts, RIGHT? This would do it then.
Sam, I’m not a Republican and I don’t think this should be a partisan issue…although people fall in line right behind the political rhetoric don’t they. Our election controls and records couldn’t pass a simple audit. There are not enough controls to keep ineligible voters from voting. It’s the “goose at thanksgiving dinner” when asking for records because the States don’t want to revisit the integrity of their process. Unfortunately it has become a political hockey puck instead of protecting our rights as an electorate.
Wouldn’t States controlled by the GOP be eager to prove the existence of voter fraud were it real?
They have tried and failed in Kansas for instance. Maybe that’s why moderate Republicans don’t scream voter fraud more often.
Vincent, that report is NOT discredited… Flynn disavowed the recommendations and said he didn’t authorize them… but that does not discredit the findings.
I can’t help it if WCD is right every once in a while… even a blind squirrel finds a nut every once in a while.
I know of two cases where people bragged about voting twice. Both were Republican voters who voted for DJT. If the Republicans have proof, why haven’t they shown it? It’s because their claims are bogus. If their redistricting efforts were not biased, why did they do it behind closed doors, where other Republicans had to sign a paper stating they wouldn’t divulge the results. There has never been any proven voter fraud and there is no need for voter ID law. The law is so restrictive that it just keeps people from voting. GET RID OF IT!
Proof is pretty obvious cause all the Dems states and heavily Dem areas are appalled that they are going to get audited. We can hardly wait to be proved right. if we are wrong as the l;eft complains why ar they peeing in pants. Registration mistakes felons, aliens voting, dup votes, dead people voting, will be over 0 million.
0 Million?! WOW!!
Why did the Republican Attorney General of Mississippi tell Kobach to go jump in a lake? He is only one of many Republicans to do so. This is fringe stuff for the likes of Breitbart (great company AG!). Respectable conservatives and Republicans don’t buy the voter fraud nonsense.
Me thinks that there are lots of problems around country and we know it cause we have heard the stories for decades in states.
That’s the best you got? “We know it” doesn’t quite compete with facts on the ground. Wouldn’t hold up in a court of law, for good reason.
That is why I love this all the Lefties whining. We now shall find out who has been cheating for decades: Big cites, counties. Daley at election time: “make sure every Democrats in your precincts is voted, no matter what or who does it”.