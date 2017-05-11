Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Two brothers, Andy and Tom Noble, along with their cousin Mia LeTendre, are opening a bar and eatery at 2101 N. Prospect Ave. The spot was home to Allium most recently.

According to OnMilwaukee, Andy Noble grew up with parents that were into art, music and food and spent a lot of time at different East Side locations including the very building he is now occupying.

“I always loved the uniqueness of this place,” Noble told OnMilwaukee. “I remember it as a gathering place of intellectuals, bohemians and artists – I want to bring back more of that culture.”

Noble told OnMilwaukee that bar’s name comes from a Jam song. He is also a DJ, and instead of TV’s, customers will drink and dine to the sound of records.

Noble hopes to open the bar by the end of summer, and it will specialize in organic and low sulfate wine and aperitifs. Strange Town will also serve dairy and meat-free foods.

Mr B’s Steakhouse Comes to Mequon

It was back in 1999 that the original Mr. B’s, at 18380 W. Capitol Dr. in Brookfield, opened. Now the Bartolotta restaurant group has announced that a second location of its Mr B’s Steakhouse will replace Joey Gerrard’s Supper Club in Mequon. The ever-growing Bartolotta group, which owns both restaurants, will keep Joey G’s open at the 11120 N. Cedarburg Rd. location until renovations start in August and then open Mr. B’s there in mid-September. Carol Deptolla offers more details in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

The other Joey Gerard’s, at 5601 Broad St. in Greendale, will remain open. In a written statement, restaurant group President Joe Bartolotta cited two factors for the change: requests from customers for a second Mr. B’s and the tendency of Joey Gerard’s Mequon customers to order steaks from the supper club menu. “This brought us to the conclusion that Mr. B’s would be a better fit for the marketplace and our loyal guests,” Bartolotta said.

State’s First Shake Shack

Burger historians will note that the Shake Shack sprouted, rather ironically, from a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park in Manhattan, but beginning in 2004 turned into a burger stand that serves up “the most delicious burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, shakes, beer, wine and more,” as the company’s website brags. Today there are Shake Shacks in 17 states, including 24 in New York State alone, and in 11 other countries, from Japan to Kuwait to Russia. Next on its map of beefy conquests is Wisconsin.

Deptolla reports that the state’s first Shake Shake will be at 220 E. Buffalo St. in the Third in late 2017:

In a news release, Shake Shack didn’t provide an exact opening date but did say the menu will have “all the Shack classics,” as well as “a selection of frozen custard… in collaboration with local food purveyors.”

Stone Creek Café Comes to Downer Ave.

Stone Creek Coffee has announced it will open another location at 2650 N. Downer Ave. on Milwaukee’s East Side, according to OnMilwaukee

The new East Side cafe – expected to open in late fall of 2017 – will feature a large three-season porch complete with open-air seating, a patio and green space, as well as a new walk-up service open to the Downer Avenue sidewalk.

In a press release, Founder and Co-owner Eric Resch said the following about the new location:

This was a complicated deal… because we were committed to not only rehabbing the building, but also creating a coffee patio to replace the dilapidated corner parking lot. This is about reinventing an iconic corner in Milwaukee, and it’s going to be sweet.

The cafe on Downer will be Stone Creek Coffee’s 12th location in Milwaukee or the surrounding area. For more information visit www.stonecreekcoffee.com.

Full of Beans Café Coming to Walker’s Point

And in other coffee news, Full of Beans Café has recently signed a lease and has begun to renovate the space at 184 S. 2nd St. in Walker’s Point. The café’s website touts the café’s boffo motto: “Good people sharing great ideas over delicious coffee and food.”

Full of Beans does not yet have a scheduled opening date yet, but hours will be Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The café will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For updates and a soon-to-be released menu visit www.fullofbeanscafe.com or visit their Facebook page.

More Changes at Ambassador Hotel

A little over a month ago, The Ambassador Hotel hired a new culinary director, award-winning chef Jason Gorman. Now they have announced that Envoy will be getting a new name as well. The Hotel’s restaurant will now be called The Fitz, in honor of author F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Envoy will close after brunch on May 28 but will reopen as The Fitz in time for Summerfest. The hotel’s Café Deco will stay open while the Envoy changes to the Fitz. The Fitz will be open for breakfast lunch and dinner.

The bar across the hall will be renamed Gin Rickey.

Two Farmers Markets Now Open for the Summer

It’s getting to be that time of the year again. While most farmers markets don’t begin for a few weeks, two of them officially opened for the season this week:

Greenfield Farmers Market: Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, May 7 – Oct. 29 (Except May 28). Konkel Park, 5151 W. Layton Ave. For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/greenfieldwifarmersmarket/

West Allis Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, May 6 – Nov. 25. 6501 W. National Ave. For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/westallisfarmersmarket/