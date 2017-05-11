Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Today, May 11, is a day for people to throw out their diet plan and not feel guilty about it. Today is National Eat What You Want Day, created by Thomas and Ruth Roy of wellcat.com. Together they have created over 80 “special days” of the year.

While some of these special days may be silly, weird or simply unneeded, or all of the above, National Eat What you Want Day perks up all ears. After all, people are constantly besieged with online, TV and magazine images of sleek, tan bodies, stoking the desire to strive for that flawless look, to watch your weight or try a crash diet. But even the best diet should have a cheat day, according to Dr. Oz.

So now we have National Eat What You Want Day, an official (more of less) day to cheat. And how will Milwaukeeans respond? As it happens, NationalToday.com teamed up with Postmates, a delivery service that brings you what you need from any store or restaurant, to find out what Americans most like to eat when they can eat. They found that McDonalds’ Big Mac is the most-craved indulgence in Milwaukee. Postmates is encouraging locals to indulge by providing free Big Macs to the first 20,000 Milwaukeeans who download their app and order one.

Sure, a McDonalds Big Mac will set you back nearly 600 calories and 34 grams of fat, which is more than half of your daily recommended amount, and 1070 milligrams of sodium, almost half of what’s recommended for a day’s consumption. But who cares? It’s National Eat What you Want Day and everyone else is pigging down, why shouldn’t you?

While McDonalds ranks first in town, the others in Milwaukee’s top five favorite fast-food restaurants, according to the same research, include Wendy’s, Taco Bell, Burger King, and KFC in that order. Although, according to NationalToday.com, most Americans crave sweets more than anything else. So maybe better to grab your favorite dessert — a cheese cake, pan of frosted brownies, or a dozen Dunken Donuts.

Of course if you’re not into fat or sweets, there are still other ways to get in on the celebration. Gourmet cuisine lovers could chose to go to a five-star restaurant. Love Filet Mignon, or Red Tail Lobster, but hate the price tag? Today’s the day to try the most high-class restaurant in town and enjoy the deliciousness your wallet has been carefully avoiding.

National Eat What You Want Day has no boundaries. You parents who worry about serving kids healthy dinners, why not let them choose the dinner – you know they won’t be asking for peas and corn. And if you’re a strict vegetarian and used to love a good steak, today’s the day to eat like a caveman. Do you miss mom’s home cooking? Call her up and get the recipe for her five layer mac and cheese casserole and top it off with her triple chocolate cake.

Come tomorrow you’ll probably hate yourself, but why worry about that now? It’s National Eat What You Want Day, and America’s fast food industry is depending on you to celebrate it.