Guide to Milwaukee Farmers’ Markets

It’s important to know where your food comes from. Farmers’ markets offer a more intimate and personal approach for purchasing fresh produce and organic foods from local vendors, often to the backdrop of live music and the hustle and bustle of a tightly-knit community of buyers and sellers. With the abundance of summer events that can quickly fill up any your schedule, it’s easy to become overwhelmed, so we’ve provided an easily accessible guide to the closest farmers’ markets, all within Milwaukee County and listed alphabetically.

Brown Deer Farmers’ Market: A market that has thrived since 2000 and continues to grow and become more accessible. Starting this year, the market is going to accept SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) cards. Currently accepting applications for vendors selling a variety of goods including regional produce, handmade soaps, coffee and tea, and cheese. Located at 9078 N. Green Bay Rd. (in front of the Burlington Coat Factory) in Brown Deer. Accepts WIC and SFMNP (Vendor’s choice).

Cathedral Square Market: Starting on June 3rd, Cathedral Square will turn into a bustling marketplace every Saturday morning. Aside from a vast selection of fresh produce and prepared foods, shoppers can participate in outdoor yoga sessions or Zumba classes, both led by the Wisconsin Athletic Club. An all-ages dance workshop led by Danceworks called Dance with Me encourages healthy exercise habits for participants as young as three months old. Open Saturday mornings from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., from June 3rd until October 7th. Located at 825 N. Jefferson St. Accepts WIC and SFMNP.

Core/El Centro Rooftop Farmers Market: The Edible Skyline Project offers hungry shoppers the chance to browse on a rooftop. The 1,000 square feet of rooftop garden beds are tended to by clients, staff, and volunteers. Classes on meditation and food as medicine are also available to the public. Located at 130 W. Bruce St., in the Walker’s Point neighborhood.

Cudahy Fare: A new farmer’s market this year, Cudahy Fare is currently open to applications for vendors. Cudahy Fare will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. July 8th through October 30th, and is located at 4849 S. Packard Ave.

Enderis Park Farmers’ Market: Created in 2016, the Enderis Park Farmers’ Market is a cooperative effort between the Enderis Park Neighborhood Association and the Milwaukee Public Schools Recreation Program. The 2017 schedule has not yet been announced, but will be announced soon on their website. The market is located at Enderis Playfield in Milwaukee, between Chambers and Locust to the north and south and 70th and 72nd to the east and west.

The venerable farmers’ market was the first to accept EBT/SNAP benefits and the only market to match a dollar-for-dollar match for customers using EBT or SNAP through the Market Match program. The weekly “Seasonal Soul” Cooking Demonstration features neighborhood chefs preparing soul food and other cultural traditions. Stop by on June 17 for the opening day celebration featuring cooking demos and live music. Open from May 13 – June 10 on Saturdays 9:00 a.m. to noon; June 17 – October 29 on Saturdays 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; November 4 – 18 on Saturdays 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Accepts EBT/FS, WIC, and SFMNP. The market is located at 2200 W. Fond Du Lac Ave.

Fondy Market at Schlitz Park: Located in the landmark that once housed “the beer that made Milwaukee famous,” this second Fondy Market was created to bring economic opportunity to small farmers and to fulfill the demand for fresh nutritional foods in the area. Open June 28-October 4, Thursdays 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Located at 1543 N. 2nd St. Accepts EBT/FS

Fox Point Farmers’ Market: A producer-only market, the Fox Point Farmers’ Market will feature East African cuisine starting this year. Bring your worn down kitchen knives from home and have them sharpened while you shop. Apples will be available mid-August. Open June 17 through October 14, 2017, Saturday morning, 8:00 a.m. to noon, with music at 10:00 a.m. Located at 8049 N. Santa Monica Blvd. in Fox Point in the West parking lot of Stormonth School.

Garden District Farmers’ Market: The Garden District Farmers’ Market is just one example of the sustainability and beauty of the three-mile stretch on the South Side known as the Green Corridor. A special kickoff will be held on July 6th and the season will conclude with a fall family festival. The market is open Saturday afternoons, starting June 10 and running until October 14, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Located at 6th and Howard. Accepts WIC and SFMNP (Vendor’s choice).

Greendale Open Market: Through rain or shine, the Greendale Open Market offers unique vendors selling fresh produce and wares such as flowers or arts and crafts. Open from June to October on Saturdays 8:00 a.m. to noon. Located at the Village Center on Broad Street, between Northway and Schoolway. Accepts WIC and SFMNP (Vendor’s Choice).

Greenfield Farmers Market: With the construction of an amphitheater and a new parking lot last year, the Greenfields Farmers Market is prepared to not only offer healthy food products, but the occasional film showing. A Makers Market will be held on the first Sunday of every month. Open May through October on Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., in Konkel Park in Greenfield. Accepts EBT/FS, WIC, and SFMNP.

Harambee Community Market: Formerly known as the Five Points Exchange Farmer’s Market, the Harambee Community Market hopes to bring economic and business development to the “Bronzeville” development project and Milwaukee’s downtown businesses. Open noon to 4:00 p.m. Saturdays from June to October. Located at Clinton & Bernice Rose Park, 3045 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. Accepts EBT/FS.

Hartung Park Farmers Market: Bring your ping pong gear to play on one of Wisconsin’s only outdoor ping pong tables to take a break from browsing the local produce. Open 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesdays, starting on June 21. Located at Hartung Park near the intersection of Menomonee River Parkway and Keefe Ave., Wauwatosa/Milwaukee.

Jackson Park Farmers Market: Started in 2015 with the help of online fundraising, this annual farmer’s market is gearing up for their third run with the goal of assisting in neighborhood welfare and small business growth. Open Thursdays from June 9th –September 29th from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Jackson Park, 3500 W. Forest Home Ave., adjacent to the Boat House.

Outdoor Urban Market of the Milwaukee Public Market: Located alongside St. Paul Avenue, the Outdoor Urban Market offers fresh seasonal produce and also hosts some of the best artists of the region. Open 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturdays June-September. Located at E. St. Paul Ave. and Broadway.

Riverwest Garderners Market: Located in the heart of the Riverwest Neighborhood, the Riverwest Gardeners Market strives to make fresh and natural foods available to all, and accepts EBT and SNAP. Open 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sundays, June 16-Oct. 27. Located at Garden Park, 821 E. Locust St.

Shorewood Farmers Market: Located in the middle of the playground of an elementary school, the Shorewood Farmers Market brings together the community through fresh and natural foods, teaching children about the importance of organic agriculture. Open 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sundays, June 19-Oct. 23. Located at Lake Bluff Elementary School, 1600 E. Lake Bluff Blvd.

South Milwaukee Downtown Market: Home to vendors selling produce, crafts, and baked goods, the South Milwaukee Downtown Market is open even during winter and spring, moving indoors as the weather starts to change. Open 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursdays, June 2-October. Located at 13. S. 11th Ave. at Milwaukee Ave.

South Shore Farmers’ Market: Featuring performances ranging from Chicken Wire Empire to the Bay View Middle and High School marching band, the South Shore Farmers’ Market serves as a community gathering place and aims to connect Bay View residents with Wisconsin farmers and local produce. Open Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to noon from June 4th – October 29th. Located at South Shore Park, 2900 S. Shore Dr.

Tosa Farmers Market: Located just off of the Oak Leaf bike trail, the Wauwatosa farmer’s market is an easily accessible resource of fresh food for all types of commuters. Stop by on the first Saturday of the month and explore the Makers Market showcasing a juried selection of local handmade arts and crafts. Open on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to noon starting on June 3rd and running until October 14. Located at 7720 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa. Accepts EBT/FS, WIC, and SFMNP.

Walker Square Farmers’ Market: A family-friendly farmer’s market with a newly constructed playground, a wading pool, and bicycle racks. Walker Square Farmers’ Market also tries to keep their Facebook page updated with current wares so that potential buyers can browse online before making the trip. Open June 4 – October 29, Thursdays and Sundays from 7:00 a. m. to 3:00 p.m. Located at 1031 S. 9th St. Accepts EBT/FS, WIC, and SFMNP.

West Allis Farmers’ Market: The largest open-air marketplace in metro Milwaukee, the West Allis Farmers’ Market is also one of the oldest (it was started around 1919). Aside from fresh grown foods, vendors also sell records, clothing, and antiques. Open May 5 – November 26, Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Located at 6501 S. 65th St. Accepts EBT/FS, WIC, and SFMNP.

West Town Farmers’ Market: Featuring over 50 vendors selling Wisconsin-grown produce and flowers, the West Town Farmers’ Market will also feature lunch cooked by area restaurants and live music in the park’s gazebo. Open Wednesdays 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. June 1 – October 26. Located at Zeidler Union Square 301 W. Michigan St. Accepts EBT/FS, WIC, and SMFNP (Vendor’s choice).

Whitefish Bay Farmers Market: Created by the Whitefish Bay Business Improvement District, the Whitefish Bay Farmers Market is a family-focused community event with plenty of fresh foods, educational activities, and live music. Open Saturdays July 8th – October 7th from 8:00 a.m. to noon. Located at E. Silver Spring Dr. and N. Berkeley Blvd.