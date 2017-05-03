Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

MOD Pizza, one of the pioneers nationally in the fast-casual concept of dining, with an emphasis on Artisan-style pizzas and salads, is having its grand opening this Friday at 4151 N. Oakland Ave. in Shorewood.

MOD Pizza was founded in Seattle in 2008. Their individual artisan-style pizzas are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas using fresh-pressed dough, signature sauces and over 30 toppings, for one price.

While custom pizzas are popular, MOD Pizza also has its own signature pizzas like the Crosby, a new seasonal pizza featuring roasted asparagus, mild sausage, house-made red sauce, mozzarella and a tangy-sweet fig glaze.

The new Shorewood location with be the fourth in WI, joining New Berlin, Fitchburg, and Pleasant Prairie.

The grand opening begins at noon on Friday, and free pizza or salad will be given to the first 52 customers. Other MOD giveaways are planned, and 100 percent of pizza sales on Friday will be donated to Generostiy:Feeds.

More information on MOD pizza including menus, locations and hours is available here www.modpizza.com.

New Oscar’s

Elisabeth Stoeger and Oscar Castaneda, the owners of Oscar’s Pub & Grill at 1712 W. Pierce St., are planning on opening a new bar and full-service eatery at 3800 W. Burnham St., called Oscar’s Winner’s Circle. The Business Journal has more details:

Like the existing Oscar’s restaurant, the new eatery will specialize in burgers — but they will differ in ingredients and their names compared with the original Oscar’s. A brunch service, a taco Tuesday, local craft brews and fish fry are also on the docket for the new dining spot, as well as an expanded menu. Although the new restaurant will have different burger varieties, the Oscar’s on Pierce Street’s signature burger, “The Big O” — which is topped with chipotle jack cheese, smoked gouda cheese, hickory bacon, chorizo, fried onions, jalapeños and served with a side of guacamole — will make the trek to Winner’s Circle.

Castaneda told the Business Journal the current building will be going through a few renovations, such as building a new kitchen and upgrading the bar, but is shooting for a late August opening.

Possible hours of operations are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 a.m Saturday and Sunday.

Lowlands First Outdoor Beer Dinner

Yes, its the first ever outdoor “bier dinner,” as the Lowlands Group puts it, hosted on the rooftop patio at Café Hollander in Mequon, 5900 W. Mequon Rd., and featuring a locally sourced menu with 5 courses, and 6 beers from Perennial Artisan Ales. The “welcome summer to Wisconsin” event will be held on Thursday, May 25 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. All the menu items are completely new. The cost of the event is $60, and tickets can be purchased here.

Marcus Restaurants Mother’s Day Specials

Area Marcus Restaurants will be having special brunches and specials for Mother’s Day on May 14. Here’s a rundown of the specials:

Mason Street Grill will be having a special Oysters and Pearls Platter. Along with six fresh half-shell oysters, mothers will receive a pair of pearl earrings, courtesy of Shaw’s Jewelers. The restaurant will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Cost of the dinner is $48.00. For more information check here.

The SafeHouse will serve a brunch with a complimentary drink for mothers who come with their family and complimentary Bundt cake to take home. The brunch will feature French toast, bacon, and eggs, a salad bar, a prime rib and beef carving station, hot entrees such as Mahi Mahi, stuffed ravioli, and pork osso bucco. There will be several gourmet desserts and a menu available for kids.

Prices for the brunch are $38.95 for adults and $17 for kids. More information here

The Pfister Hotel hosts a brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some of the items available will be traditional chef-prepared favorites including The Carvery, The Griddle, a seafood display and a gourmet dessert table. Also available will be several types of salads, traditional eggs Benedict, seafood stuffed sole, saffron risotto stuffed chicken breast, Gulf oyster shooters and much more. More information here.

InterContinental Milwaukee has a brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All mothers will receive a rose and a complimentary glass of champagne. The brunch will feature a Farmer’s Market station, Water Street bakeshop, classic breakfast buffet, carvery station and a made-to-order omelet station. Unlimited mimosas and champagne will be available for $13. Price is $39 for adults and $17 for children. More information here.

Now Closing: Kitchen at Like Minds Brewing

OnMilwaukee reports that the kitchen has been temporary closed at Like Minds Brewing due to the brewery’s growth. With increased demand, the brewery’s tap room had to take on more aging barrels, which now occupy the space where the dining room used to be. Like Minds brewmaster and owner John Lavelle told OnMilwaukee: