Koch-Backed Texas Group Lobbies Here
With $73 million in funding, it lobbies for long list of conservative causes.
A rightwing group called the Texas Public Policy Foundation started lobbying in Wisconsin for the first time last month So far this legislative session, the group, which has ties to billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch, has taken positions on about a dozen crime and occupational-licensing bills.
The foundation was created in 1989 and is reportedly one of the Lone Star state’s most powerful conservative lobbying groups The group has been an active member in a corporate bill mill called the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), and the rightwing State Policy Network The Koch brothers have pumped more than $3 million into the foundation, as well as millions of dollars into ALEC and the State Policy Network The foundation has also received $240,000 from Milwaukee’s conservative Bradley Foundation
In Texas, the group has lobbied on dozens of bills that mirror ALEC’s corporate-written, model legislation attacking health care reform, climate change, environmental regulation, and renewable energy The foundation supports state funding of voucher and charter schools and an Article V Constitutional Convention by the states in order to pass amendments to restrict government spending
In Wisconsin, the group’s state director and lobbyist is Tom Lyons, who received a Wisconsin lobbying license on March 3 The group has registered to support measures that would allow courts to reduce felony convictions to misdemeanor convictions under certain conditions, expunge some convictions committed by a person under age 25, and loosen some state barbering and cosmetology licensing requirements
The foundation also opposes Wisconsin bills that would require the state Department of Corrections to recommend revoking parole or probation when a person commits a crime while on parole or probation, and that would allow courts to place minors in a juvenile rehabilitation program or juvenile facility for offenses that would be considered felonies if they were committed by adults
One thought on “Campaign Cash: Koch-Backed Texas Group Lobbies Here”
Did you people even read the bills these guys are lobbying about? These measures are mostly PRO-DEFENDANT criminal justice reforms, which is consistent with the Kochs’ libertarian bent. Not everything fits into a “right vs. left” box.
Don’t like regulatory rollbacks? Fine. But if we ever want our political leaders to cooperate on a bi-partisan basis again, we have to stop ascribing nefarious motives to people based on their political affiliations. Assess people’s ideas and support them if you think they are sound, regardless of the jersey color of the person making the proposal.