The Lake Express Ferry kicked off its 14th year of connecting Wisconsin and Michigan on Friday. The ferry takes two and a half hours to make the 80-mile trip from the south end of the Hoan Bridge across Lake Michigan to Muskegon, Michigan. Through June 15th the ferry will make two round trips daily, and will add a third trip from June 16th through September 4th.

The four-engine ferry can carry up to 248 passengers. In addition to passengers the ferry is able to hold up to 46 vehicles and 12 motorcycles. Bicycles are also welcome on the ferry.

A number of discounts are available this year. Round trip fares for kids age 5-17 (normally $58) will be waived from June 16th to September 4th when accompanied by a paying adult. Motorcycle fares will be eliminated in the spring (April 28th – June 15th) and fall (September 5th to October 23rd). Evening summer crossings will also see a reduced price (June 16th to September 4th).

Driving the route taken by the ferry takes about twice as long, just under five hours, assuming traffic through the Chicago area is light.

Ferry service ends for the year ends in late October.

More information, including schedules and rates, is available on the Lake Express website.

