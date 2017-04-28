Three projects will reshape the north end of the neighborhood.

Bay View is booming, as illustrated by two ongoing projects and a third that may be in the offing.

The Vue Apartments building is climbing higher. Max Dermond and his firm, Dermond Property Investments are developing the project, which will include 69 apartments and 2,600 square-feet of commercial space.

The five-story building will consist primarily of one-bedroom apartments. The triangular building is being developed at 2202 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., the southeast corner of S. Kinnickinnic Ave. and E. Ward St.

E. Ward St. is serving as a staging area for the construction crew and has been closed for a number of months.

The $9.5 million project is being designed by Joel Agacki of Striegel-Agacki Studio. Catalyst Construction is serving as the project’s general contractor.

The project was originally approved in September 2015 and is subject to a Detailed Plan Development zoning variance that governs its design. Preparing the site included the demolition of two joined buildings long occupied by Faust Music along S. Kinnickinnic Ave. The oldest of the two buildings dated to 1882 according to city records, but was deemed to be beyond salvage.

The building’s design was revised to be more traditional following a series of neighborhood meetings led by area alderman Tony Zielinski.

The development will include 73 parking stalls located underground and on the first floor. Those floors are built from concrete, while the floors rising above will be wood-framed.

Dermond acquired a 22-stall, city-owned parking lot to create the eastern portion of the site. Under the terms of acquisition, the developer was required to build a new 13-stall parking lot just northeast of the building at an estimated cost of $200,000. That parking lot is now open.

Stitchweld

Vue isn’t the only project in the area. A large apartment complex just two blocks west is quickly nearly completion. The complex, known as Stitchweld, will include 288 units spread over four buildings ranging in height from four to five floors. The first building opened to residents this month. For more information on that project, see our March coverage of the project.

Hamburger Mary’s Apartments

Could another apartment building be coming to the area? The one-story, suburban-style building at 2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. has been vacant since Hamburger Mary’s relocated to Walker’s Point. Owned by an affiliate of Phoenix Investors, the small building sits on a large lot on a primary corner. Ald. Zielinski recently posted on Facebook that a community meeting regarding a proposed development is forthcoming. Expect more on that next week.