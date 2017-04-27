Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

In the short period of time since Bublr Bikes began, we have met many folks who simply love our ride sharing service. Bublr has become more than just a fun recreation activity. Milwaukeeans are going to work and school, improving their health and becoming more independent by using bike share — all while enjoying the ride.

We at Bublr are celebrating our riders through a new campaign: “Portraits of Bublr; Stories Told on Two Wheels.” Through interviews and photo documentation, discover the people who embody the true spirit of Bublr Bikes.

Pete Jurgeleit

Pete Jurgeleit is one of those guys that you pass and assume he is just another Downtown business guy that pays for parking. What you may not know is that he commutes daily on a bright-blue, friendly two-wheeler we fondly know as a Bublr Bike.

We are focused on people like Pete because he is part of a growing population, aside from recreation, that uses Bublr to commute. Now much more than just a “joy ride,” Bublr is helping Milwaukeeans get to work, go to school, and catch the next bus.

Listen to the full interview:

Do you want to share your own Bublr Portrait? Contact us: engagement@bublrbikes.com

Briefly describe who you are/ your neighborhood/ interest or occupation/your favorite thing about MKE/Why do you ride Bublr Bikes/How has Bublr Bikes impacted you or your community/ A favorite memory on Bublr/Do you have any tips for new riders?

Bublr Bikes