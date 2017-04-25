"Last year, I was able to attend 10 days of Summerfest and catch over 30 bands."

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I work for ETE REMAN located in north west Milwaukee as our Inbound Logistics Manager. What makes this job awesome is that when I started, the role didn’t exist. I’ve been able to create a team and process from the ground up and take on new projects that have a lasting impact.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I have lived in Milwaukee six years now. I relocated here from Lexington, KY because I was offered a job in the restaurant industry.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

Summer! Oh, and Summerfest. I am a huge live music fan and go to as many local concerts as I can. Last year, I was able to attend 10 days of Summerfest and catch over 30 bands.

What is one word that you would use to describe Milwaukee?

Welcoming.

Where do you see Milwaukee in five years?

Growing. More and more companies are already taking notice of Milwaukee. I see this trend continuing, especially for new hubs.

What is your favorite Milwaukee tradition?

Besides Summerfest, I would have to say the festivities surrounding St. Patrick’s Day, followed by the local neighborhood festivals.

What does your ideal Milwaukee weekend look like?

Exploring the city with friends. This could be anything from brewery tours, trying a new restaurant, attending a local festival, or hiking/enjoying all that the Milwaukee parks offer.

What neighborhood do you live in and why do you love it?

Right now, I reside in Riverwest. I enjoy the community and neighborhood feel, but I do miss the East Side’s walkability.