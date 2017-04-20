Three albums, no covers, all blues, and a growing Midwest following.

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Back in 2002, a group of five musicians from the area came together with a common purpose: to play the blues in Milwaukee’s lively and diverse music scene. The group wanted to work off each other’s strengths and build around the voice of Jeff “JT” Taylor. Accompanying JT are four other talented musicians: Jeff Schroedl (guitar), Mark Solveson (bass), Scott Schroedl (drums) and Raymond Tevich (keyboards). Now, some 15 years later, Altered Five Blues Band continues to produce original blues music.

From the Magic City Blues Festival in Billings, Montana to B.B. King’s in Memphis, Altered Five has played all over the country. Catch the band performing throughout Wisconsin this summer, with shows in Burlington (B-Town Sounds, June 8), Fort Atkinson (Sunset Bar, June 17) and Greenfield (Beer, Bacon and Blues, June 23). Altered Five also just announced they’ll be playing Summerfest this year at the Uline Warehouse Stage (June 30, 4 p.m.).

Altered Five will soon be announcing the completion of their fourth studio album, scheduled for release this June. The group is looking forward to performing new music in support of the the upcoming album. To keep up with this and learn more about Altered Five Blues Band, you can read their full bio on the group’s website

Their last album, Cryin’ Mercy, won this assessment from Blues Blast magazine: “Altered Five is a popular band here in the Midwest” whose music is “hot and soulful with a little R&B thrown in… Taylor’s vocals are super, Shroedl is an outstanding guitar player, Tevich’s organ work is excellent and the backline keeps it all together.”

I was able to get in touch with the group and ask some questions about their history, style and musical views:

How’d the band get its name?

The band started as Altered Five and we extended the official name to Altered Five Blues Band a few years ago. We felt the “Blues Band” part was important in quickly describing our music, whether it’s on a marquee or an album cover. As for the Altered Five part, there are five members coming from somewhat different musical backgrounds, plus we originally set out to approach the blues differently than most traditional groups. Also, an ‘altered five’ is a jazz term so we thought it was a cool phrase.

Describe your musical style.

Our last three albums contain almost all original songs. Writing and recording our own music really helped our band turn the corner and find its sound. We respect the blues tradition and stay true to its musical and lyrical structure. At the same time, we stretch the boundaries a bit by bringing some new ideas to keep the music fresh and interesting.

What kind of music influences the group’s style?

A very wide range. Naturally a lot of the blues legends like Buddy Guy, B.B. King and Howlin’ Wolf, but so many other artists too, from rock and jazz to more obscure R&B artists and lots of modern blues artists. We listen to just about everything.

Who are some of your favorite local groups and artists?

Milwaukee is home to so many world-class musicians, like Warren Wiegratz, Jack Grassel, Daryl Stuermer and more. Specifically with the blues, we have Reverend Raven, Steve Cohen, Jim Liban and lots of others.

What’s the band’s thoughts about the Milwaukee music scene?

It’s diverse. We have at least a few great artists in virtually every genre. And we think the original music scene is starting to get more notice, too, which is great.

What are the difficulties of being in a band?

The energy and excitement from making music usually far outweighs the long road trips and late nights. We wouldn’t do this if we didn’t enjoy it.

What are the most rewarding aspects?

Seeing people in the audience singing lyrics to our original songs, and the moments during live shows where everything is hitting on all cylinders. It’s also very rewarding to finish a studio recording and see how people react to the music in different ways.

Where can people listen to Altered Five’s music?

We have three albums, and soon a fourth, that can be purchased from Amazon, iTunes, Spotify and all the usual outlets. You can also visit our website at www.AlteredFive.com.