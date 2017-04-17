Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I am currently work in the field of Supply Chain for Kohler. I have been working for Kohler for about three years and the best part about my role is working on customer modification requests with a great team. Every day we are challenged to create something new and unique for customers.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I moved to Wisconsin from Pennsylvania three years ago for work. I grew up in a big city and liked the city feel Milwaukee offers, so I decided to move down here about two months ago.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

The breweries! My fiancé and I truly enjoy traveling the country and trying new beers and Milwaukee is one of the best beer cities we have experienced. I love the vibe the breweries here offer. My new favorite Milwaukee brewery is Black Husky Brewing.

What is one word that you would use to describe Milwaukee?

Underrated

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

Comet Cafe! They have a great beer selection and brunch and pies. Also their beer school is a must for a casual night out.

What neighborhood do you live in and why do you love it?

I live in the Lower East Side neighborhood and I love how close it is to everything. I can easily take a walk to grab food or drinks at one of the best restaurants with my friends or go for a run by the lake.