Milwaukee County is still in the running to operate and maintain the city’s streetcar system. A letter obtained by Urban Milwaukee from a high-ranking Milwaukee County official shows the city has advanced the county’s bid to operate the system. In the letter Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Polenske informs Milwaukee County Transit System Chief Operating Officer Sandra Kellner that the county has been granted a 90-minute in-person interview with the city’s selection team on Wednesday morning. The letter also notes the city is waving one of the minimum requirements to be eligible for consideration.

The city waved the requirement that the county have a “minimum of five years of demonstrated streetcar or related transit service experience on similar systems in an urban environment.” While the county operates a transit system that provides 150,000 rides a day, it does not operate any rail-based vehicles.

The county’s bid on the streetcar, which we’ve covered at length, was the result of an about-face by the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors on their previous votes on the project. On March 23rd the board overwhelmingly approved a request for the county and its transit system to submit a bid by the RFP’s April 4th deadline. The county met that tight deadline through what a number of sources indicate was a substantial, time-consuming effort.

The city’s 20-page request for proposals document lists the five years of demonstrated streetcar experience as the sole minimum requirement for applicants (in addition to four “desired” qualifications), but notes that the city “reserves the right to waive these requirements,” which it apparently did for the city. This means county officials will get a chance to sell themselves to the city, but like everyone else will be scored on the full 100-point scale, which may limit the value of that waiver.

Addressing that 100-point scale back in early March, MCTS Director Dan Boehm told the Milwaukee County board’s Transportation, Public Works and Transit Committee “the deck’s pretty stacked against us.” Fifty percent of the RFP score is based on “experience and qualifications” and “past performance” — of which the county has none outside of the long-term operation of its own bus system. The issue of cost is also a substantial scoring figure, representing 30 percent of the bid score and there the county is also handicapped.

That’s because the streetcar operator, though paid by the city, would do so in an at-risk position, meaning that if the county were to bid too low, it could lose money and violate a state law which forbids the county from spending any money on a streetcar. To avoid this scenario, Boehm previously told the committee that they would have to propose a fairly high cost, which would reduce their likelihood of winning the contract.

Losing the contract doesn’t mean the county will never have a chance to bid again. The first operator contract is being awarded for a minimum of six years, three months with a five-year renewal option held by the city.

Also, other operators still could end up collaborating with the county. In his March testimony on the matter, Boehm noted the RFP excludes fare collection systems and customer service, two areas which he said are great opportunities for Milwaukee County to collaborate with the city outside the RFP, given the county’s M-Card fare system and transit system customer service center.

Who Else is Bidding?

At least one additional entity was granted an interview with the city to discuss the matter. Sources close to the matter also confirm that at least one bidder has discussed a partnership with MCTS. So should Milwaukee County lose out, as seems likely, at least one for-profit firm bidding for the contract would still include the county in their operation and management plan.

The city issued the request for proposals on February 17th and anticipates selecting an organization to operate and maintain the streetcar before the end of the summer.

Officials from the city declined to comment on the matter.

Public operation on the initial route connecting the Milwaukee Intermodal Station and Westown with the Historic Third Ward, East Town and the Lower East Side is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2018 following route testing. The lakefront line extension is expected to begin operating in the fourth quarter of 2019.

