Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Cue the “American Psycho” references and head to 1307 E. Brady St. beginning in early May for some Italian dining. Dorsia, which takes over the space formally occupied by Mimma’s, resembles the restaurant featured in the Christian Bale cult-classic flick by name only, according to OnMilwaukee.com’s Lori Fredrich. She spoke to co-owner Jeno Cataldo about the new space and menu:

Walls will be spruced up with ornate grey and black patterned wallpaper, while both high and low-top tables will feature black chairs with purple tapestry seats. The menu, which was designed in collaboration with Chef David Magnasco of The Chef’s Table in Walker’s Point, will feature a variety of housemade pastas, along with options like seafood, braised short ribs and a variety of Italian staples. Items will be priced with an eye for affordability, with nothing over $20.

Dorsia will be open Tuesday through Sunday at 4 p.m. Brunch will be served 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Yokohama 1910

The ramen restaurant taking over the space formally occupied by Yield at 1932 E. Kenilworth Pl. plans to open its door in May, according to its Facebook page.

The page has also shared a preview of its menu which includes a healthy dose of ramen options, even one call the Spicy “Momofuker” for those who like it hot. The menu also has chicken wings, a beef burger, vegetarian burger and a variety of appetizers. But the main item will be ramen, the soy-flavored Japanese soup with wheat noodles, fish or meat-based broth and a mix of various additives.

Another feature of the new restaurant is its outdoor parklet as reported by Urban Milwaukee’s Graham Kilmer.

Parklet designs

The Love Shack

A new riverfront Polynesian bar and restaurant called The Love Shack will be taking over the space formally home to Wine Maniacs at 106 W. Seeboth St. in Walker’s Point and could open as soon as Memorial Day weekend.

The Love Shack is owned by Black Sheep owners Michael Sorge and Wes Shaver in partnership with Gary LaCount, Founder and CEO of jeweler Forever Companies. According to Shaver, The Love Shack doesn’t aspire to be just another tiki bar, but to offer guests a classy spot that takes advantage of its location along the Milwaukee River and includes an outdoor patio. He described the vision to Fredrich in an OMC story:

“It’s all about location,” he says. “It’s in a beautiful space on the river with great views. In fact, I haven’t seen such a perfect match between concept and location in a long time.”

Fredich also reported on the food and cocktail selection:

…the main bar will showcase a cocktail program featuring eight or nine traditional tiki drinks as well as a variety of new-school cocktails and riffs on classics. Items include a melon salad with arugula, roasted red pepper, citrus vinaigrette and avocado cream; seared diver scallops served with crispy spam, mango and radish salad; and Hawaiian pork meatballs with roasted red pepper, sticky rice, sesame and avocado.

Broken Bat Brewing Co.

If baseball and drinking beer are two of your favorite pastimes, then Broken Bat Brewing Co. at 231 E. Buffalo St. could be your new home field. The baseball-themed brewery opened to the public last Friday and is serving up brews such as the “Straight Chedd” Apricot Pale Ale, the “Frozen Rope”, “Double Play” Double IPA and the “Climb the Wall” IPA.

Other baseball nods include baseball bats as door handles, a wall covered in baseball cards in the men’s room, and a Milwaukee Braves Hank Aaron jersey and picture, according to Fredrich and OMC.

The company’s website www.brokenbatbrewery.com notes the brewery will also feature “plentiful seating and multiple televisions for the spectator’s viewing pleasure.

BelAir in Brookfield

BelAir Cantina, a Mexican-fusion restaurant which opened on Humboldt and Water and now has become a local chain, will open its fifth location on Monday, April 17. The new place will be located in Brookfield at 250 High Street within the lifestyle center adjacent to the Market Square and will have a grand opening celebration from Friday April 21 through Sunday, April 23. Previous BelAir Cantinas have opened on Downer Avenue, in Wauwatosa and Oak Creek. BelAir is part of Toro, Toro, Toro, a restaurant group owned by Wisconsin natives Leslie Montemurro, Kristyn Eitel and Scott Johnson. A press release by the company offered more details:

Plans for the new location include an area for outdoor seating, a fun and relaxed environment with a California-inspired décor and menu. The restaurant will be open during the weekdays from 11 a.m. – bar close and on weekends from 10 a.m. – bar close, with brunch served on the weekends. “BelAir Cantina definitely has a California surf twist on traditional Mexican. While we have old school favorites like Carne Asada, Al Pastor and Barbacoa, we also mix in taco truck-style specialties like Baja Tilapia and Korean Beef, with lots of our own unique combinations. There are plenty of options for vegetarians and all our salsas and ingredients are prepared fresh daily,” said Noe Zamora, Chef and Partner.

Inside BelAir Cantina – Brookfield

New Chef At Café Calatrava

The Milwaukee Art Museum has announced that Zak Groh will be its new executive chef of its culinary program, including Café Calatrava and events.

Groh has over 16 years of experience in the hospitality and restaurant industries, most recently as owner and operator of Whisk Culinary, a boutique catering company that services the aviation market in Milwaukee and Chicago. He has also managed James Beard Award–winning restaurants and taught culinary arts, bringing a well-rounded and unique perspective to his new role as executive chef.

“I am looking forward to putting my skills to work at the Museum,” said Groh. “I think food has to be fun and creative. The Museum’s artwork and architecture will be a welcome source of inspiration when imagining new dishes.”

Groh replaces Chef Jason Gorman, who left to become culinary director at Ambassador Hotel last month. Gorman was culinary director at the Museum since 2015.

Groh started at the Museum on April 10. In the next several weeks, he will refresh the Museum’s menus, focusing on seasonal and visitor needs.

Now Closing and Rebranding: Refuge Café

The Refuge Café located in Bay View at 422 E. Lincoln Ave. has closed permanently while the locations at 1102 W. Wells St. and the Milwaukee Athletic Club location at 758 N. Broadway will likely reopen around May 1 but not before rebranding, according to an OMC story. Owner Joshua Janis offered more details to Fredrich:

The Refuge brand is going to go away, but the concept behind it will remain. We will continue to supply quick and healthy food to Milwaukee, but we’ll be doing it in a bigger, better way. This is a definitive step toward making improvements to the brand that will bring further purpose to the nutritious dishes we offer.

Janis added that the Refuge Café at the Bradley Center will remain open throughout the rebranding process.