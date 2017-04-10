Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Urban Milwaukee members and their guests enjoyed a tour and plenty of beer at Good City Brewing on Tuesday night. The second event in a series of members-only gatherings, guests were able to mingle with Urban Milwaukee writers and enjoy the many different beers the fast-growing Good City brews.

Good City, located at 2108 N. Farwell Ave., has announced ambitious expansions plan including a rooftop deck and canning system. Jeff Gray, who leads sales and manages the taproom at the Lower East Side brewery, walked event attendees through the firm’s plans while they enjoyed a free Motto pale ale from the brewery.

Good City, located at 2108 N. Farwell Ave., has announced ambitious expansions plan including a rooftop deck and canning system.

Photos from the Event