Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I work at Aurora as an HR Business Partner. My role is awesome because I work with awesome people! I get to act as a consultant to my leaders on matters regarding their workforce and how to reach their business goals. How cool is that?

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

Five years now. Love brought me here.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

People are really friendly and there’s always something to do.

What is something that is missing from our community that you would love to see implemented?

Better public transportation.

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

Baba Ghanouj.

What is your favorite Milwaukee tradition?

Bastille Days.

What does your ideal Milwaukee weekend look like?

A weekend full of activities including playing ultimate frisbee, kayaking downtown, tailgating at a Brewers game and finishing up with some night life and dancing!