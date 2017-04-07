105 communities with 48% of state’s voters have now voted to overturn Supreme Court decision.

On Tuesday, eight more communities in Wisconsin voted by overwhelming margins that they want to see the U.S. Constitution amended to curb the role of money in politics. Monona had the highest margin, with 91 percent voting in favor.

The amendment proclaims that corporations aren’t persons and money isn’t speech. Such an amendment, if it passed, would overturn the Citizens United decision of 2010 and other U.S. Supreme Court decisions that enshrine corporate personhood and equate money with speech.

Here are the results:

Village of Blue Mounds (88% in favor) Town of Blue Mounds (84%) Caledonia (70%) Crystal Lake (79%) Fox Crossing (81%) Jordan (71%) Monona (91%) Racine (81%)

(There was no referendum in Neshkoro, despite earlier reporting to the contrary.)

Wisconsin now has 105 communities that have gone on record for this amendment. According to United to Amend Wisconsin, the group behind this effort, “2.8 million people (48 percent of Wisconsinites) live in these jurisdictions.”

Wisconsin is second only to Massachusetts in the number of communities that have signed on. And across the country, 18 state legislatures have voted for this amendment.

On April 19, Sen. Dave Hansen and Rep. Lisa Subeck will introduce resolutions for a statewide referendum in Wisconsin on this issue.