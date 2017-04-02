NRA Wants Guns Without Permits
More than 40 GOP legislators back bill, received NRA donations.
About 40 GOP legislators are backing a bill that would allow adults to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training in Wisconsin.
The bill eliminates the prohibition on carrying firearms into police stations, jails and prisons, and mental health facilities, unless those locations specifically post a prohibition on weapons on their buildings and grounds. The measure also allows people to carry tasers, and also eliminates the prohibition on carrying guns, bows and crossbows in wildlife refuges, and while operating all-terrain vehicles.
Currently, guns are prohibited on school grounds under federal law, unless the individual has a state concealed carry permit and the school does not post weapons prohibitions. This bill would maintain those provisions, but under a newly created basic permit, licensees would be able to carry weapons on unposted school grounds without training. Others who choose to carry concealed weapons without any permit would still not be able to have weapons on school grounds, whether posted or not.
As of late last year, there were about 320,000 people licensed to carry a concealed weapon since the state’s concealed carry law was passed in 2011 by the GOP-controlled legislature and approved by Republican Gov. Scott Walker.
The latest bill to carry weapons, including tasers, without a permit is backed by the National Rifle Association (NRA), the nation’s largest and most controversial pro-gun lobby. In addition to its influential state and federal lobbying activities, the NRA generally supports conservative and Republican candidates for state and federal offices with direct contributions and outside electioneering activities.
In Wisconsin, the NRA has spent about $3.6 million since January 2008 on outside electioneering activities to support GOP and conservative legislative and statewide candidates, including about $23,400 on the legislative elections last fall. Nearly all of the NRA’s electioneering spending, about $3.5 million, was to support Walker’s 2010 general, 2012 recall and 2014 general elections for governor.
In addition, the NRA contributed about $69,600 between January 2008 and December 2016 directly to all legislative and statewide candidates.
Nearly four dozen current GOP legislators have received nearly $75,900 in NRA campaign contributions, outside election support or both (see table below). Republicans control the Senate by 20-13 and the Assembly by 64-35.
Campaign Contributions and Outside Election Support by the NRA
to Current Legislators and Legislative Campaign Committees
2008 – 2016
|Name
|Party
|Office*
|Direct
Contributions
|Outside
Election Support
|Total
|Olsen, Luther
|R
|S14
|$1,500
|$10,772
|$12,272
|Harsdorf, Sheila
|R
|S10
|$1,000
|$6,231
|$7,231
|Tiffany, Tom
|R
|S12
|$2,250
|$4,437
|$6,687
|Cowles, Robert
|R
|S02
|$0
|$4,639
|$4,639
|Darling, Alberta
|R
|S08
|$2,500
|$2,035
|$4,535
|Kulp, Bob
|R
|A69
|$0
|$2,408
|$2,408
|Ripp, Keith
|R
|A42
|$500
|$1,768
|$2,268
|Moulton, Terry
|R
|S23
|$500
|$1,720
|$2,220
|Nerison, Lee A
|R
|A96
|$500
|$1,676
|$2,176
|Tranel, Travis
|R
|A49
|$500
|$1,216
|$1,716
|Marklein, Howard
|R
|S17
|$1,000
|$671
|$1,671
|Petrowski, Jerry
|R
|S29
|$1,000
|$638
|$1,638
|VanderMeer, Nancy Lynn
|R
|A70
|$0
|$1,629
|$1,629
|Krug, Scott S
|R
|A72
|$500
|$1,088
|$1,588
|Bernier, Kathy
|R
|A68
|$500
|$1,075
|$1,575
|Novak, Todd
|R
|A51
|$500
|$876
|$1,376
|LeMahieu, Devin
|R
|S09
|$500
|$666
|$1,166
|Roth, Roger
|R
|S19
|$500
|$650
|$1,150
|Lasee, Frank
|R
|S01
|$500
|$644
|$1,144
|Wanggaard, Van H
|R
|S21
|$1,000
|$127
|$1,127
|Kitchens, Joel C
|R
|A01
|$500
|$585
|$1,085
|Kleefisch, Joel
|R
|A38
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|Republican Assembly Campaign Committee
|R
|A
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|Brooks, Ed
|R
|A50
|$500
|$497
|$997
|Petryk, Warren
|R
|A93
|$500
|$495
|$995
|Macco, John
|R
|A88
|$500
|$493
|$993
|Vos, Robin
|R
|A63
|$500
|$339
|$839
|Stroebel, Duey
|R
|S20
|$500
|$317
|$817
|Mursau, Jeffrey L
|R
|A36
|$300
|$486
|$786
|Steineke, Jim
|R
|A05
|$750
|$0
|$750
|Quinn, Romaine Robert
|R
|A75
|$0
|$717
|$717
|Horlacher, Cody
|R
|A33
|$0
|$526
|$526
|Edming, James
|R
|A87
|$0
|$501
|$501
|August, Tyler
|R
|A32
|$500
|$0
|$500
|Ballweg, Joan
|R
|A41
|$500
|$0
|$500
|Jacque, Andre
|R
|A02
|$500
|$0
|$500
|Spiros, John
|R
|A86
|$500
|$0
|$500
|Vinehout, Kathleen
|D
|S31
|$500
|$0
|$500
|Vukmir, Leah
|R
|S05
|$500
|$0
|$500
|Craig, Dave
|R
|A83
|$0
|$331
|$331
|Swearingen, Rob
|R
|A34
|$300
|$0
|$300
|Tauchen, Gary
|R
|A06
|$300
|$0
|$300
|Fitzgerald, Scott
|R
|S13
|$0
|$277
|$277
|Nygren, John
|R
|A89
|$250
|$0
|$250
|Born, Mark L
|R
|A39
|$200
|$0
|$200
*“S” means Senate District and “A” means Assembly District
Campaign Cash
-
Liberal Group Spends $225,000 on EversMar 31st, 2017 by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
-
Top Donors to Superintendent CandidatesMar 29th, 2017 by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
-
Democrats File Complaint Against GablemanMar 28th, 2017 by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign