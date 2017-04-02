Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

About 40 GOP legislators are backing a bill that would allow adults to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training in Wisconsin.

The bill eliminates the prohibition on carrying firearms into police stations, jails and prisons, and mental health facilities, unless those locations specifically post a prohibition on weapons on their buildings and grounds. The measure also allows people to carry tasers, and also eliminates the prohibition on carrying guns, bows and crossbows in wildlife refuges, and while operating all-terrain vehicles.

Currently, guns are prohibited on school grounds under federal law, unless the individual has a state concealed carry permit and the school does not post weapons prohibitions. This bill would maintain those provisions, but under a newly created basic permit, licensees would be able to carry weapons on unposted school grounds without training. Others who choose to carry concealed weapons without any permit would still not be able to have weapons on school grounds, whether posted or not.

As of late last year, there were about 320,000 people licensed to carry a concealed weapon since the state’s concealed carry law was passed in 2011 by the GOP-controlled legislature and approved by Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

The latest bill to carry weapons, including tasers, without a permit is backed by the National Rifle Association (NRA), the nation’s largest and most controversial pro-gun lobby. In addition to its influential state and federal lobbying activities, the NRA generally supports conservative and Republican candidates for state and federal offices with direct contributions and outside electioneering activities.

In Wisconsin, the NRA has spent about $3.6 million since January 2008 on outside electioneering activities to support GOP and conservative legislative and statewide candidates, including about $23,400 on the legislative elections last fall. Nearly all of the NRA’s electioneering spending, about $3.5 million, was to support Walker’s 2010 general, 2012 recall and 2014 general elections for governor.

In addition, the NRA contributed about $69,600 between January 2008 and December 2016 directly to all legislative and statewide candidates.

Nearly four dozen current GOP legislators have received nearly $75,900 in NRA campaign contributions, outside election support or both (see table below). Republicans control the Senate by 20-13 and the Assembly by 64-35.

Campaign Contributions and Outside Election Support by the NRA

to Current Legislators and Legislative Campaign Committees

2008 – 2016

Name Party Office* Direct

Contributions Outside

Election Support Total Olsen, Luther R S14 $1,500 $10,772 $12,272 Harsdorf, Sheila R S10 $1,000 $6,231 $7,231 Tiffany, Tom R S12 $2,250 $4,437 $6,687 Cowles, Robert R S02 $0 $4,639 $4,639 Darling, Alberta R S08 $2,500 $2,035 $4,535 Kulp, Bob R A69 $0 $2,408 $2,408 Ripp, Keith R A42 $500 $1,768 $2,268 Moulton, Terry R S23 $500 $1,720 $2,220 Nerison, Lee A R A96 $500 $1,676 $2,176 Tranel, Travis R A49 $500 $1,216 $1,716 Marklein, Howard R S17 $1,000 $671 $1,671 Petrowski, Jerry R S29 $1,000 $638 $1,638 VanderMeer, Nancy Lynn R A70 $0 $1,629 $1,629 Krug, Scott S R A72 $500 $1,088 $1,588 Bernier, Kathy R A68 $500 $1,075 $1,575 Novak, Todd R A51 $500 $876 $1,376 LeMahieu, Devin R S09 $500 $666 $1,166 Roth, Roger R S19 $500 $650 $1,150 Lasee, Frank R S01 $500 $644 $1,144 Wanggaard, Van H R S21 $1,000 $127 $1,127 Kitchens, Joel C R A01 $500 $585 $1,085 Kleefisch, Joel R A38 $1,000 $0 $1,000 Republican Assembly Campaign Committee R A $1,000 $0 $1,000 Brooks, Ed R A50 $500 $497 $997 Petryk, Warren R A93 $500 $495 $995 Macco, John R A88 $500 $493 $993 Vos, Robin R A63 $500 $339 $839 Stroebel, Duey R S20 $500 $317 $817 Mursau, Jeffrey L R A36 $300 $486 $786 Steineke, Jim R A05 $750 $0 $750 Quinn, Romaine Robert R A75 $0 $717 $717 Horlacher, Cody R A33 $0 $526 $526 Edming, James R A87 $0 $501 $501 August, Tyler R A32 $500 $0 $500 Ballweg, Joan R A41 $500 $0 $500 Jacque, Andre R A02 $500 $0 $500 Spiros, John R A86 $500 $0 $500 Vinehout, Kathleen D S31 $500 $0 $500 Vukmir, Leah R S05 $500 $0 $500 Craig, Dave R A83 $0 $331 $331 Swearingen, Rob R A34 $300 $0 $300 Tauchen, Gary R A06 $300 $0 $300 Fitzgerald, Scott R S13 $0 $277 $277 Nygren, John R A89 $250 $0 $250 Born, Mark L R A39 $200 $0 $200

*“S” means Senate District and “A” means Assembly District