As their first tower heads towards a 2017 completion, Northwestern Mutual‘s second new downtown tower is starting to show its height. The parking garage portion of the mixed-use project currently known as 777 N. Van Buren St. has nearly reached its full height and the blue-tinted glass curtain wall has begun to be installed on its lower levels. The tower is being built on a nearly full block site bounded by N. Van Buren St., E. Mason St., N. Jackson St. and E. Wells St.

When complete, the $100 million project will rise 34 floors and include 322 high-end apartments, 1,400 parking spaces and first-floor commercial space. It is being designed by Chicago-based Solomon Cordwell Buenz. CD Smith is leading the general contracting. Magnusson Klemencic Associates is providing structural engineering services for the project.

Northwestern Mutual acquired and demolished a number of buildings on the block over many years to assemble the site, including The Vermont Apartments and Hollitz Building as well as buildings at 604 E. Mason St., 624 E. Mason St., 771 N. Van Buren St. and 795 N. Van Buren St.

The substantial parking component of the project is required to accommodate the company’s new 32-floor Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons project. The 1.1 million square-foot office complex includes no significant parking component. The insurance giant had attempted to acquire O’Donnell Park, a parking garage with rooftop park, from Milwaukee County in 2014, but that deal was rejected by the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors.

The second tower, which includes 14 penthouse apartments on the upper floors, will include “a 9th floor rooftop swimming pool, an outdoor fire pit, an indoor golf simulator, a large fitness center and an amenities room on the 34th floor,” according to a release by the company. The apartments will be located on the upper 25 floors in the building with tenants parking in underground levels of the garage.

It seems hard to believe right now, but the approximately 925,000 square-foot project is expected to be completed in the first half of 2018.

