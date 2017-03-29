Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

A Retro Affair, Milwaukee’s first-ever gala retro and vintage fashion show, took place Sunday night. Held at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center, the event featured models walking the runway sporting designs from eight different designers.

The event was organized by Pam Pfeifer, a Milwaukee-based pinup model and retro fashion designer. In addition to her organizing duties, Pfeifer served as a model in the show and had designs from her fashion line, PMDesigns by Pamela Marie, featured.

The event raised $3,500 for the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight program. The program is a charitable effort to honor elderly local veterans of World War II, the Korean War and other foreign wars. The quarterly flights transport veterans from Milwaukee to Washington, D.C. to spend the day touring the various memorials to their efforts and fallen brethren. They then return to Milwaukee with a celebratory homecoming at General Mitchell International Airport.

Hair and makeup for the models was provided by Bonnie Holly and The Revolution Hair Studio in South Milwaukee.

In addition to PMDesigns, featured designers included The Brass Rooster, The Hen House, BlackButterfly (Leicester, England), Lady V London (London, England), Poolside by Lolita Girl Clothing; (Los Angeles, CA), Maddy James (Chicago, IL), Mes Amis Madison Dress Boutique (Madison, WI) and Cherry Delight Vintage & Designs (Sheboygan, WI).

Photos

Photos by Justin Gordon