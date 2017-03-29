Jeramey Jannene
Photo Gallery

Retro Fashion Show A Winner

Designers from many cities. Funds raised for program honoring veterans.

Mar 29th, 2017
Pam Pfeifer presents the check to help fund the Stars & Stripes Honor Fund. Photo by Justin Gordon.

A Retro Affair, Milwaukee’s first-ever gala retro and vintage fashion show, took place Sunday night. Held at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center, the event featured models walking the runway sporting designs from eight different designers.

The event was organized by Pam Pfeifer, a Milwaukee-based pinup model and retro fashion designer. In addition to her organizing duties, Pfeifer served as a model in the show and had designs from her fashion line, PMDesigns by Pamela Marie, featured.

The event raised $3,500 for the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight program. The program is a charitable effort to honor elderly local veterans of World War II, the Korean War and other foreign wars. The quarterly flights transport veterans from Milwaukee to Washington, D.C. to spend the day touring the various memorials to their efforts and fallen brethren. They then return to Milwaukee with a celebratory homecoming at General Mitchell International Airport.

Hair and makeup for the models was provided by Bonnie Holly and The Revolution Hair Studio in South Milwaukee.

In addition to PMDesigns, featured designers included The Brass RoosterThe Hen House, BlackButterfly (Leicester, England), Lady V London (London, England), Poolside by Lolita Girl Clothing; (Los Angeles, CA), Maddy James (Chicago, IL), Mes Amis Madison Dress Boutique (Madison, WI) and Cherry Delight Vintage & Designs (Sheboygan, WI).

Photos

Photos by Justin Gordon

