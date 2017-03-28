Vote For MANDI People’s Choice Award
Voting continues through April 5 for neighborhood development award.
Community members can now vote for individuals or organizations to win the MANDI People’s Choice Award, the only award chosen by a popular vote. The top three vote-getters each will win a $1,000 prize.
An article and video about each finalist can be found on the voting page hosted by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.
The MANDIs (Milwaukee Awards for Neighborhood Development Innovation), sponsored by U.S. Bank in partnership with LISC Milwaukee, honor organizations and individuals for their work to revitalize distressed city neighborhoods.
Sponsored by Wells Fargo Bank, the People’s Choice Awards will be go to three winners, chosen from among 15 MANDI finalists in five categories. Voting will continue through April 5.
MANDI finalists are selected from public nominations by an independent, cross-sector volunteer committee. A panel of judges visits each finalist’s site and votes on the winners.
All winners will be announced at a dinner on April 7 at the Potawatomi Event Center.
Below are the 2017 finalists:
Brewers Community Foundation Public Space Award
- Johnsons Park Revitalization
- Journey House Community Garden
- Green Tree Community Garden
BMO Harris Bank Cornerstone Award:
- City on a Hill
- Milwaukee Christian Center
- Silver Spring Neighborhood Center
Northern Trust Navigator Award:
- Diane De La Santos, City on a Hill
- Darryl Johnson, Riverworks Development Corp.
- Gretchen Mead, Victory Gardens Initiative
PNC Trail Blazer Award
- Fill the Gaps Initiative
- Layton Boulevard Home Improvement Matching Grants Program
- Historic Wally Schmidt Tavern Redevelopment
State Farm Building Blocks Award
- Innovations and Wellness Commons
- Asian Public Market Phongsavan
- TechForce Training Center
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
