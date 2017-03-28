Vote For MANDI People’s Choice Award

Sharon McGowan

The Wells Fargo People’s Choice Awards will be presented at the 2017 MANDI dinner on April 6. Photo by Emmy A. Yates.

Community members can now vote for individuals or organizations to win the MANDI People’s Choice Award, the only award chosen by a popular vote. The top three vote-getters each will win a $1,000 prize.

An article and video about each finalist can be found on the voting page hosted by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.

The MANDIs (Milwaukee Awards for Neighborhood Development Innovation), sponsored by U.S. Bank in partnership with LISC Milwaukee, honor organizations and individuals for their work to revitalize distressed city neighborhoods.

Sponsored by Wells Fargo Bank, the People’s Choice Awards will be go to three winners, chosen from among 15 MANDI finalists in five categories. Voting will continue through April 5.

MANDI finalists are selected from public nominations by an independent, cross-sector volunteer committee.  A panel of judges visits each finalist’s site and votes on the winners.

All winners will be announced at a dinner on April 7 at the Potawatomi Event Center.

Below are the 2017 finalists:

Brewers Community Foundation Public Space Award 

BMO Harris Bank Cornerstone Award: 

Northern Trust Navigator Award:

PNC Trail Blazer Award

  • Fill the Gaps Initiative
  • Layton Boulevard Home Improvement Matching Grants Program
  • Historic Wally Schmidt Tavern Redevelopment

State Farm Building Blocks Award

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee.

