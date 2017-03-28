Food Trucks Banned On Brady Street
Council okays ban request by business improvement district. Mayor must approve.
Area alderman Nik Kovac secured unanimous approval for legislation that bans food trucks along E. Brady St. at today’s meeting of the Common Council. Kovac noted there was support for the idea from a number of stakeholders in the area, including Brady Street Business Improvement District executive director Steph Salvia, BID chair and Casablanca owner Alaa Musa and Dogg Haus owner Mazen Muna.
“In many cases the food trucks are selling the same food as the brick-and-mortar businesses and parking right in front of them,” Kovac told the council. He also noted the trucks occupy a number of parking spaces along the busy street.
In a follow-up interview with Urban Milwaukee, Kovac noted he didn’t introduce the proposal at the Public Works Committee because the matter came up after the meeting and he wanted to get it taken care of in a hurry to support Brady Street businesses. Kovac noted that “food trucks are still welcome on the East Side, just not right in front of businesses they’re competing with… I’m certainly not trying to be unwelcoming to food trucks in general, but they should be courteous to their peers.”
Kovac’s move is not without precedent. In 2015 the late alderman Joe Dudzik proposed legislation regarding “selling articles from parked vehicles” that would have effectively banned food trucks from the entire 11th aldermanic district. That legislation, which generated substantial opposition from food trucks, was rejected by the full council by a 10-to-4 vote. Kovac voted in opposition to that restriction.
The Brady Street ban will apply to the boundaries of the Brady Street Business Improvement District. The district runs the length of Brady Street from N. Jackson St. on the west to N. Farwell Ave. on the east with short branches out on the intersection streets. The ban, if signed by mayor Tom Barrett, would be in effect on all days of the week.
6 thoughts on “Eyes on Milwaukee: Food Trucks Banned On Brady Street”
Seriously? I’ve seen the pictured Taco truck along with the new Punjabi Accent truck on Brady maybe a couple of days a week. Maybe people just don’t like the Dogg Haus and would rather eat from a truck? The soon to open Qdoba would face the most competition seeing as the taco truck tacos are better than theirs.
This is the end of the Wild West for food trucks. Respect your neighbors or face regulations. They are literally parking trucks at the front door of restaurants on Downer Ave. They’ll be the next area to ban the trucks.
So would Kovac put forth legislation to outlaw any new hog dog restaurants if there’s already a hot dog restaurant on the block?!
This is asinine. Most of the trucks I see in front of Walgreens are taco trucks. I’m sorry, but where are all the taco restaurants on Brady that they’re hurting?
This is just ridiculous. There is an enormous parking lot to accommodate other businesses’ customers. “In many cases the food trucks are selling the same food as the brick-and-mortar businesses and parking right in front of them,” Kovac told the council. The taco truck is completing with absolutely no one…QDoba isn’t even Mexican food; the Dogg Haus? Casablanca way up the street and which has nothing to do with Mexican food?
The bottom line: It’s about keeping business owners happy, not necessarily catering to the interested of people who live and work in the area who might enjoy a change of pace and a chance for a quick nosh. It comes down to who is keeping politicians’ bread buttered.
After seeing the drawings of Qdoba on Brady, I’d suggest the food truck operators join together, buy that property, tear it down, re-pave with nice fresh asphalt, and mark out stalls. Similar visual ambience, plus, they would then be actual property owners.