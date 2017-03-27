Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I work at Zywave and the thing that makes my role here so awesome is the fact that I get to connect with hundreds of insurance brokers across the country and help them grow their business. In addition to that, I have the pleasure of working alongside many hard working, passionate people every day.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

I love that it is so full of life and excitement. It really allows people to connect and enjoy being around each other. Whether you’re attending a concert or event, hanging out at a bar, or just down town to eat dinner, it’s always a good time and great atmosphere!

What is one word that you would use to describe Milwaukee?

Lively.

If you could create one thing in Milwaukee, what would it be?

Another piano bar! RIP Lucille’s.

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

Lake Front Brewery has to be at the top of my list because not only does it have great food, it has such a great beer selection! Every time I go there I try a new one and so far have loved them all.