It was back in June that Good City Brewing officially opened to the public at 2108 N. Farwell Ave. Little did the company’s founders know then that they would become the second microbrewery in town to be featured as headliner in Urban Milwaukee’s Bimonthly Beer Bash.

The combination is a natural. Good City Brewing embraces the city in its name, as does Urban Milwaukee. Good City was founded by three self-described “hop heads” while Urban Milwaukee is run by three hops drinkers. Good City’s beers focus on “fresh, bold and approachable flavors,” while Urban Milwaukee seeks to publish stories of a similar caliber.

Good City currently features nine different beers, from the IPA-styled Risk to the British Session Ale called Dapper to the Nitro Irish Red called Argent. They all sound good. Its “urban taproom” as the company calls it, is meant to be an open concept brewery where customers feel like they are part of the brewing process. There’s also a kitchen serving food which will be open during our event.

And the event itself is meant to reward Urban Milwaukee’s loyal members and create an easy-going way for our staff and writers and readers and supporters to get together for tasty beers and convivial conversation about matters both urban and not. The party starts at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4th, with a presentation at 7 p.m. by Good City about their brewery, along with free beer tastings that will allow everyone to “seek the good,” as the company motto would have it.

Oh, and hard-core politicos might want to stick around to wait for the spring election returns to get announced later that night.

This is just the second in a series of member-only events Urban Milwaukee will be presenting. If you aren’t yet a member we hope you’ll consider doing so. You can sign up here and for a mere $9 a month you’ll help support a publication you like and get a number of perks: a special, banner ad-free website offering a faster more streamlined experience and a faster photo browser; a chance for free tickets to various events; and invitations to cool members-only events. In the last category we promised “behind-the-scenes tours of new, under-construction and classic Milwaukee buildings,” which we still intend to offer.

And, of course, invitations to our Bimonthly Beer Bash, along with this added perk: Members can bring a guest to the event.

All attendees (and your guest, if you are bringing one) must RSVP here.

Once again, that’s Tuesday, April 4, starting at 6 p.m. at Good City Brewing, 2108 N. Farwell Ave.

And new members can attend. You might try it for one month have some beers with us and and see how you like being a member.

Good City Brewing