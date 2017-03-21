Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

A small building less than a block from the BMO Harris Bradley Center is poised to join the Milwaukee night life scene. A vacant storefront at 324 W. State St. that was most recently home to Accurate Lock & Key will be converted to a tavern by developer Athina Properties.

Architect Tom Joy of Tredo Group stated that “The interior design is an upscale hole-in-the-wall with a whiskey lounge feel, while the exterior concept is really an open garden with large event opportunities.” Tredo was hired to reimagine the space in a way that takes advantage of the developing area at the north end of Milwaukee’s Westown neighborhood.

The two-story building, which today has a one-bedroom apartment on the second floor, is immediately west of the Upper 90 Sports Pub and on the same block as a number of taverns that form the Old World Third Street bar district.

Athina is seeking a tavern operator for the property, or may choose to operate a business in the space. Either way, don’t expect a large nightclub to open in the space. According to city records the building’s two floors are a combined 1,976 square-feet. Tredo Group’s plans for the space will use both floors as well as creating an outdoor beer garden at the rear of the 2,500 square-foot lot.

Athina acquired the property in December 2015 for $165,000. City records indicate the building dates back to 1885. Athina is led by Aldo Tase of Whitefish Bay. Tase, an Albanian immigrant, is a 2011 graduate of Marquette University. The firm also acquired and rehabbed the Harp and Shamrock tavern on Marquette’s campus in recent years.

Tase told Urban Milwaukee his company hopes to move forward on the build out in the next two to three months. The developer said they will move forward even if they don’t find an operator.

The nearby BMO Harris Bradley Center is scheduled for demolition by the Milwaukee Bucks within 12 months of the opening of its new arena, the Wisconsin Sports & Entertainment Center, in Fall 2018. The Bucks, who will own the site of the former Bradley Center, have conceptual plans to redevelop the property. Tase told Urban Milwaukee “I am very confident that something even more meaningful will replace the Bradley Center. Whatever that may be, it will add tremendous value to the businesses around it.” Tase also noted that the existence of the BMO Harris Bradley Center hasn’t been a guarantee of a business success for nearby taverns or restaurants.

Renderings

