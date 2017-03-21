6-Floor East Side “Contour” Plan Approved

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Architects for the Contour development, a six-floor apartment complex planned for the corner of E. Ivanhoe Avenue and N. Prospect Avenue, went before the East Side Architecture Review Board Monday with what should be the final designs.

The new plan includes more parking, an added fitness center, as well as changes to the retail layout on the first floor.

“Architecturally, we’ve taken the concept and further improved the areas we’ve had concerns with,” said Matt Rinka, a partner at Rinka-Chung Architecture. The tweaks in this latest iteration follow comments from board members when the design first came before them in 2015.

The mixed-use development featuring 88 residential units will be built on the former Prospect Mall parking lot a block south of North Ave. where an empty Qdoba also sits. It’s being developed byof Joseph Property development. Joseph’s father,, also a real estate developer, owns the building behind the future Contour.

Designers have increased underground parking from 73 spaces to 90, in a move that Rinka characterized as more “cost-effective,” while reducing parking on the ground level from 63 to 50 spots.

The design also changed up the retail space on the first floor leaving 9,900 square feet of it, and an extra bay of storefront windows on the south wall.

The change and addition of storefront windows comes after an unnamed medical practice decided against moving to the location.

On the second level, the apartment units have been reconfigured to add a fitness center and club room with a large terrace.

On the south side of the building there are private balconies that sit on top of the first floor parking garage. The rest of this rooftop will be covered in a decorative river rock, but that may change. Board members said they would prefer green space. Rinka agreed, noting he favors green space, but will check with the developer.

The board also got a look at some of the building materials. The designers plan to use cement board for the majority of the siding, along with metal paneling in some areas and a black terra cotta paneling unique for a residential building in Milwaukee. A faux-wood metal paneling is also being used around the first level of the building.

“It’s actually more expensive material than the wood,” Rinka said, “and if you look from a reasonable distance it looks really sharp.”

Over the long term, the fake-wood paneling should save on maintenance costs.

The board approved the changes Monday, with conditions allowing staff to approve minor changes like the green space should it be added.

Now, the developers are just waiting on final permitting, Rinka said, and hope to begin demolition soon.

2017 Working Renderings

2017 Elevations

2017 Site Plans

2015 Renderings

2015 Elevations

2015 Site Plans