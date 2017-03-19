Tax Cyclists for Road Upgrades?
Bike registration fees could be used for transportation infrastructure.
I talk to a lot of state legislators. At least among majority Republicans, a question I often get is something along the lines of, “why don’t cyclists want to pay for their own bike lanes?”
In fact, a couple of years ago one very powerful legislator, Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette) who co-chairs the Joint Finance Committee, went so far as to float a budget amendment that would have imposed a $25 “registration fee” on every new adult-sized bike purchase in the state. It wasn’t really a registration fee but a special sales tax at point of purchase. We fought that and won, but Nygren is still there and so is the notion that we don’t want to pay our way.
My standard response is to argue that most cyclists are also drivers, so we do pay gas taxes and vehicle registration fees that go to fund roads, including bike lanes, paved shoulders and the like. When we ride state trails – and some local ones – we pay for trail passes. And then there’s the savings in wear and tear on the roads, the lessened need for expensive car parking, the reduction in pollutants and green house gas emissions and the personal health benefits that end up saving everybody money in the long run.
But halfway through that litany I see eyes glaze over. “Yes, but how come you guys don’t want to pay your own way?” It’s intellectual Teflon we’re fighting here, people.
One idea was voluntary state bike registration. Mirroring an existing Wisconsin program that allows owners of canoes and kayaks to voluntarily register their boats, the thought was that cyclists would want to register their bikes because it would put them in a statewide database. The benefit would be that when a stolen bike was recovered anywhere in the state it would be easily returned to its rightful owner. And, better yet, the revenues beyond the small amount needed to maintain the database could go right back into local bike lanes and other cycling safety projects.
If the participation rate was similar to that of the voluntary canoe and kayak program it might net well over a million dollars a year that could get plowed back into local bike programs.
I liked the idea as did the Bike Fed’s Public Policy Committee. But the bike industry would have opposed it and without their support it would have no chance of passage. Idea dropped.
But, folks, there’s more where that came from. So, here’s another bright idea: expanded use of current local registration fee revenues.
Current law allows local governments to charge a bike registration fee. Many municipalities do exactly that, but state law is hazy at best about what those fees can be used for. The language of the law and court rulings suggest that use of the fee revenues has to be closely tied to the registration program itself.
So, what if we just made it clear that bike registration fees could go for any cycling safety program, including infrastructure?
These are fees that some of us are already paying. It’s not granting any new authority to require registration. But it might have the effect of getting more cyclists to register their bikes because they know that the revenues are going into projects they directly benefit from. And current bike registration rates are pathetic. For example, only about 3,500 bikes are registered each year in Madison in a city of 230,000 people.
We are considering putting this proposal on our Lobby Day agenda, which is scheduled for April 13th. Before we do that we want to hear from you.
What do you think?
Dave Cieslewicz is the executive director of the Wisconsin Bike Fed and former mayor of the city of Madison.
18 thoughts on “Biking: Tax Cyclists for Road Upgrades?”
I think that trying to charge cyclists NOW, when commuting by bicycle is likely to kill you, is bound to fail. If you want people to pay, then the services that they are paying for have to exist already. WI cannot even keep the existing roads decent enough for vehicles. Why would anyone believe that the existing leadership is capable of creating and/or maintaining safe bicycle lanes? The one pictured above with March 3rd, 2017 as the date is a great example of an inadequate plan. We have drivers out there who target cyclists on purpose. There must be motorized vehicle-free roads and/or lanes with solid barriers so that a person can ride a bike without being killed. It isn’t that difficult to do: we have one-way streets, and we can have pedestrian and cyclist-only streets. WI is a high-tax state, while the benefits that paying taxes are supposed to bring have evaporated. Any assumptions that people are still living here voluntarily and would pay even more to do so are foolish. I, for one, would never believe that if my bicycle were stolen and recovered, that an officer would take 30 seconds to run a registration tag. No way- it would just be sold off in an auction with no notification that it had been found. We can hide GPS markers in our bike frames now. We don’t need a tax that provides nothing.
There’s been talk of Wisconsin putting automobile sales tax revenue into the stateTransportation Fund (allowing its use only for transportation—meaning “highways”). Here is a recent article suggesting this:
http://urbanmilwaukee.com/2017/03/13/the-state-of-politics-will-walker-go-back-to-the-future/
If that is done, bicycle sales tax revenue should likewise be restricted for bicycle projects only.
There is not any money in the budget for cycling, either federal or state, or local. Good Luck.
I ride every day but cannot expect peoel that pay into the hi way fund for bikes.
Is there no end to the idea that TAXING is the answer to everything. How about more careful use of the revenues already paid?
Why is the bike industry opposed to statewide registration?
It’s just another red herring which gives people an “out” against considering the real problem and meaningful solutions that benefit all of us. By separating the cyclists into some other group and pretending that the green paint on the road is something that only they should pay for only pits us against ourselves and sets up the wrong problem statement. In fact, nearly every cyclist is also the owner of an automobile because not everyone’s situation allows existence with only a bicycle (kudos to those who do though!).
We need to fund transportation systems, not individual modes. Does that green paint technically add cost to the road project that didn’t have it before? Sure, but it also produces a better result for a greater section of the populace.
Interesting that this comes up when there’s a serious problem for road and repair funding. Those who damage the roads should have to pay versus getting a tax break. Even though I like the creative approaches you’re proposing, I suspect that bicycists’ use of the roads actually saves on wear on tear. AND, their increased use, like public transportation, frees up more space for other drivers. So why not offer your services as a means of increasing bicycle ridership in order to extend the life of the roadways? https://www.wpr.org/despite-road-damage-wisconsin-has-welcomed-heavy-trucks
I could see this being supported if it could only be used for creating protected bike lanes. However the people like WCD and his ilk “I ride everyday” LOL! would make all that go to highway expansion faster than you can blink.
Mandatory yearly state registration for bicycles is the way to go. $25-ish per bike. Designate those funds for needed improvements in lanes, trails, etc.
We have been trying to convince the Biking group to help us rent the State Fair Milwaukee mile several times per week for people to work out, practice racing, have families out there in safe atmosphere, etc..
We did that in the 80’s of a nominal amount and we had hundreds of people out there.
It would be great for cycling, safety, PR for the unused track for Wisconsinites, and not cost anyone a dime.
we need an organization wit insurance, they could collect a fee and be heroes to lots of peoel.
To do that we need to contact our State Reps of both parties to ask this. I have made some contact and if i knew that someone would pick it up, like Mr. Schlabowske we would follow up. We were successful in the 80’s, paying around $100 per night and $150 for a race day. they were very helpful.
Wow! WCR supports a tax increase!
EarlyWIsettlers_neverREPUBagain I’m sorry but you are way off on a couple things. I have recovered three bikes in my life due to its bike registration sticker by police officers. I also, and many of my friends have not died with over a decade of bicycle commuting under our belts.
This isn’t about money…. its about us vs. them. Talk to people out in Washington County or Lake Country and they roll their eyes at people that ride bikes to get around town or to commute. Maybe we should tax tennis shoes for people that walk? This is a philosophical battle that the right wages on people that don’t think like them. Divide and conquer. Hopefully they’re a dying breed so we can get on with evolution.
You can whine and cry and can all you like but there is not any money for bike lanes in the next decade either state or federal.
so if you want to get something done you need to find out how to pay for it.
We are working to find a way to get the Milwaukee Mile cheaply for people to ride, as they used to do it in the 80’s.
Ryan, my belief is that bike lanes on busy roads are insane.
I have lost 4 friends that got killed and many injuries.
Learn to ride the areas off the busy roads.
You can designate bike lanes all you want, and if you get hit it is always the same: “never saw them, same with motorcycle”s. No one gets prosecuted unless alcohol is involved.
No such thing as “protected bike lanes”.
WCD: No one here is talking about going to Milwaukee Mile for a fun ride on the weekend. We are talking about using the public right of way for transportation between end points.
WCD, your idea of renting the Milwaukee Mile is an interesting one. I might even try it, once, just to say I’d ridden it. I’d also like to ride Laguna Seca on a bike once, just for grins. But the idea is off base for this discussion. Your appear to be starting from the idea that bicycles have no use as transportation, so let’s find an off-street place to ride for fun or exercise. I think the rest of us are coming from a different place.
I wonder if a registration fee would generate enough money to cover bike lane projects. I suppose it doesn’t hurt to have extra money for repaving, repainting etc., even if it’s not enough to do entire projects. Wauwatosa made an admirable effort to make bicycling safer on North Avenue a few years ago. One of the objections came from the City Engineer, who pointed out that the lane markings, bike “boxes” at intersections, etc. required an expensive type of paint, and they would need to be repainted after several summers in the sun and several winters of snowplowing and salt – an ongoing hit to the road maintenance budget. Being able to bring funds to cover that sort of cost might make projects more palatable.
Local registration fees with funds staying local have the advantage that the money builds where the riders are, which presumably is where the infrastructure is needed. Unfortunate for areas with fewer riders, but perhaps the areas generating funds will show by example what can be done with a critical mass of riders. That doesn’t deal with the issue of careless and/or aggressive drivers. For that you need a vulnerable users bill (there’s your talking point, Dave: why don’t cyclists want to pay their own way? Why don’t YOU want to make it safer for cyclists by putting some real teeth into the laws against hitting and killing them?) and documentation. of events Notice how many more action cams are on bicycles these days? Motorcycles too. The cams have become cheaper over time; the documentation is definitely doable..
As for the question of why it always has to be a tax or user fee, why can’t existing money be used more effectively… I’ve lived in Wisconsin since 1981. Have you seen a trend toward more effective use of highway funding? Cycling is a fringe element for most legislators wrestling with how to pay for Wisconsin roads that are unquestionably deteriorating. Maybe it is time to throw some of our own money at the problems we face as cyclists.
Don’t give in to this divisive idea, Dave. You know they (Repugs, ALEC, etc) worked long and hard in the back room to come up with that to avoid solving the real problem, and by accepting it, you’re letting them define the argument (e.g. win).
We all pay for it and we all use it in different ways. It’s a public right of way, the whole space between the adjoining private lot lines. We don’t try to charge pedestrians separately for their use of the sidewalk do we? So why are bikes any different?