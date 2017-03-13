Cold weather didn't keep revelers away from the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

The 51st annual Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade painted Downtown green on Saturday afternoon. Stepping off from the corner of N. 3rd St. and W. Wisconsin Ave. the parade route wound through Westown before ending in East Town on N. Water St. Participants and spectators alike came dressed in green, and many enjoyed their share of green beer.

Urban Milwaukee photographer Justin Gordon captured the action, ranging from politicians and marching bands to Irish dancers and the Wacky Wheeler.

Photo Gallery