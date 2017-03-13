"I love my hometown city so much that I majored in Milwaukee history at UWM."

What is your job and how long have you worked there?

Recruiting & DSD HR Representative at Palermo’s Pizza; I’ve worked there for six months.

What makes your role great?

I get to help find great new talent to join the Palermo’s team and family. I get to share my passion for the company and the family and show them why we are an employer of choice.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I was born and raised in Milwaukee. What’s kept me here is that it’s the perfect size city and there is always something to do!

What neighborhood do you live in and why do you love it?

Lower East Side. What’s not to love? The restaurants, shops (Tina’s Food Market is pretty cool), and the great people watching.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

I love my hometown city so much that I majored in Milwaukee history at UWM. The summer festivals are by far the best.

What is your favorite Milwaukee tradition?

Three words: Friday Fish Fry!

What is your ideal Milwaukee weekend look like?

Grabbing a Stone Creek coffee and going for a long walk around Westown, East Town, Historic Third Ward and Yankee Hill neighborhoods with my better half; while playing Pokémon Go of course.

What’s your favorite hidden gem of secret fact about the city?

Walking from the Milwaukee Sail Loft restaurant along the Hank Aaron State Trail behind the Summerfest Marcus Amphitheater, through Lakeshore State Park, and the Milwaukee Art Museum. The views from these areas are the best of Milwaukee.