Bay View Holds First “Bloop” Race

Bloopers can run around Humboldt Park for 13.1 miles, 26.2 miles or more.

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Bloop, a new Milwaukee race, will be held at Humboldt Park Saturday, April 29.

This is no mistake, though the dictionary defines bloop as a “mistake” or shortened version of blooper. Nor, we’re guessing, will the race feature a “short low-pitched noise emitted by an electronic device,” which is another definition of bloop (who knew?). There may, however, be lots of grunts, wheezing and huffing and puffing by runners.

According to Chris Ponteri, one of the race’s creators, the word bloop works as both a noun and a verb, and has been now been given a uniquely Milwaukee definition. Thus, as a noun, “bloop” means “a lap around Humboldt Park.” As a verb, it can be defined as, “to complete a half marathon, marathon, or ultra-marathon by running one-mile loops around Humboldt Park in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood on Saturday, April 29.” That’s a very long but certainly precise definition.

And should we call those who run the race “bloopers”?

The course the bloopers will running is a one mile mostly flat loop around the lush county park.

“It’s a beautiful course in an urban park, which was appealing to me,” says Ponteri. “We are going to try to make a fun and unique event for all participants.”

Marathoners will complete slightly over 26 loops, or bloops, half-marathoners will complete 13.1 bloops, and Ultrabloopers will complete as many bloops as possible within the six-hour time limit. That’s right, no short bloopers allowed; you must run at least a half-marathon.

“The loop idea has been gaining popularity with marathons in recent years because they tend to be fast and controlled, which make for perfect conditions for a good marathon time,” Ponteri explains.

This event is BYOB- bring your own bottles- for hydration. Tables will be set up for bottle storage as runners complete each circuit. They will have a choice of either water or Gatorade and volunteers will pick up your bottles from the table and refill them as needed. Each blooper will receive a bib with their number and hydration choice.

Early entry fees started at $50 for half-marathoners, $60 for marathoners and $70 for 6-hour Ultrabloopers (clearly the best deal per loop), but increased by $10 as of March 1 and will rise by another $10 by April 1.

All runners will receive a hooded sweatshirt and those who finish will receive a medal. The top three male and female bloopers in each race will be given an award upon finishing.

The race kicks off at 8:00 a.m. And all three courses will be officially closed at 2 p.m. Bathrooms will be available near the start/finish line.

Humboldt Park is located at 3000 S. Howell Ave. in Bay View. The park features a baseball diamond and playground areas for children. Street parking will be available.

Aspiring bloopers can can register for the race here.