Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I work at CBRE|ESI. We are a building automation system engineering company. I am a project manager and work with companies around Wisconsin as well as across the country and Canada implementing HVAC control systems which ultimately allows buildings to run better.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

My wife and I moved to Milwaukee in 2012. During my junior year of college at Ferris State University I went into an internship program. I actually landed a job and immediately moved here to begin working and finished my internship as well as completed my degree online.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

I love the people. We’ve met some truly awesome people since we’ve lived here. I think that all the events, restaurants and just stuff to do in Milwaukee brings people together and that’s how we’ve met most of the people we know here.

Where do you see Milwaukee in five years?

Milwaukee in five years to me is bigger. I see the sprawl that’s taking place in the heart of the city trickling outward and Milwaukee expanding even further because of it. Neighborhoods all over will expand and the city will see an explosion of growth, in particular small bushiness.

What neighborhood do you live in and why do you love it?

I live in Riverwest. Riverwest is the best. I feel this particular side of town is the pulse of Milwaukee. There are tons of things to do and see here. We bought a house here almost two years ago and I can’t imagine living anywhere else in Milwaukee. It makes a great launching pad to all things Milwaukee.

What do you think is going to be a game changer for the city in the year of 2017?

I think the building of the new Bucks arena is a game changer. Some may not agree but I see it as being the centerpiece of Milwaukee expanding overall and the city stepping into world class competition for hosting events. The bigger the event the more draw and the more money flowing in to Milwaukee as a whole.