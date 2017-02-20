Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Lost in the maelstrom engulfing national politics and your Facebook feed, a statewide primary election in taking place Tuesday in Wisconsin. Milwaukee residents will have two races on their ballots.

The top of the ballot race is a three-way primary for Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction. A city-wide election for Municipal Judge Branch 1 (of 3) features four candidates vying for a role dispensing justice on everything from parking tickets and public intoxication to slumlords and speeders. The two candidates receiving the most votes in each race will advance to April’s general election.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Find your polling place, registration status and see a sample ballot on the state’s My Vote Wisconsin website.

The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 4th.

Want to continue to complain about politicians on Facebook? Do the right thing and vote Tuesday.

Urban Milwaukee does not make election endorsements. Candidates are presented in alphabetical order.

State Superintendent Candidates

Tony Evers

Dr. Tony Evers was elected State Superintendent of Public Instruction for Wisconsin in April 2009. With more than 30 years of public education experience, he has dedicated his life to public education in our state. Born and raised in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Tony graduated from Plymouth High School, and went on to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1973, a master’s degree in 1976 and a doctorate in 1986. Tony Evers has been married 36 years to his wife Kathy, who he met at Plymouth High School. The Evers have three adult children, Erin, Nick and Katie, all public school graduates, and four grandchildren. Tony Evers has served the students, parents and citizens of Wisconsin for over 34 years as a teacher, principal, superintendent, regional administrator, and Deputy State Superintendent. He has served in schools and lived in communities across Wisconsin, from Tomah to Oakfield, Verona to Oshkosh. From 2001 to 2009, Dr. Evers served as Deputy State Superintendent of Public Instruction, working to ensure a quality education for students across Wisconsin and supporting parents and educators. From 1992 to 2000, Tony was the chief administrator of Cooperative Educational Service Agency 6, based in Oshkosh, which serves 42 school districts in east central Wisconsin. Prior to that position, Tony was superintendent of the Verona and Oakfield school districts, and was a high school principal, elementary school principal, teacher of gifted and talented children, and technology coordinator in Tomah. On a national level, Tony has been a curriculum auditor in Texas, California, Indiana, Kansas and Ohio. He is also a member of the Council of Chief State School Officers, and was honored by being elected to serve as the national president of the Deputy State Superintendent Leadership Commission by education leaders from all 50 states.

Lowell Holtz

I am a Wisconsinite, born and raised, and have been married to my high school sweetheart, Sue, since 1980. We have five children who attended both parochial and public schools. Like many of you, we were ‘choosy’ in that regard, always trying to find what’s best for each child. In 2004, Sue and I both earned our Educational Doctorate Degrees in Leadership, Learning and Service, from Milwaukee’s Cardinal Stritch University. Previously, while working on my Masters in Education from UW – Madison, I served as a police officer in Whitewater during my spare time. My education experience exceeds 30 years and includes teaching at a small parochial school in Minnesota, serving as an elementary and middle school principal in Cambridge, and being honored as a Wisconsin Principal of the Year and National Distinguished Principal in Peshtigo. I have also served as a superintendent or district administrator in the Palmyra-Eagle, Beloit and Whitnall school districts, covering a wide and diverse spectrum of rural, urban and suburban communities. While serving those schools and districts, I have: Raised test scores in all districts and schools served by collaborating with teachers, administrators and parents

Collaborated with business, industry and community to Create a regional, multi-district career and technical education academy Launch annual business/education summits Create charter schools

Partnered with a team of parents and community members to build one of the state’s finest high school athletic complexes without raising taxes

Led successful urban school reform effort, drastically reduced violence, returned control of classroom to teachers, closed achievement gaps and increased graduation rates

Consistently raised teacher satisfaction, pre- and post-Act 10

Put systems and teams in place to consistently close gaps by raising academic achievement of all students

John Humphries

I’m a lifelong Wisconsinite, the proud father of two college-aged boys, and have been married to my incredible wife, Kay, for 22 years. I’m running for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction for three simple reasons: to deliver results, genuine accountability, and meaningful student-learning to all Wisconsin students. My love of public education and community service started at home. The only son of four children of an active Democratic mother and a Reagan Republican father, they led by example and fought for justice and the teachings of our church. They taught me to value, understand, and respect every side of every issue. How to disagree without being disagreeable. How to stand on principle, while knowing that ultimately it’s right to share this society with people who might disagree. And they taught me that the most important thing was doing right by friends and strangers alike. My mom, Ruth, driven by her love of children, started a preschool. My dad, Harry, started a small paving company out of college that he built into a large, successful enterprise, providing dozens of good-paying, family-supporting jobs. I earned a BS in Bacteriology from UW-Madison in 1988, and went to work in small biotechnology companies and UW-Madison research labs. But it was through my work as a volunteer science and math tutor at Madison East High School that I found my true calling as an educator. I later earned a Master’s Degree in Education from UW-Whitewater, my Education Specialists (Ed. S.) degree from UW-Madison, as well as Wisconsin licenses as a Superintendent of Schools and Director of Special Education/Pupil Services. I am also a Nationally Certified School Psychologist. Over the past two decades, I’ve had the privilege of serving in public schools across the state and with the fantastic professionals in our Department of Public Instruction. My boys have attended public schools, private schools, and we’ve even homeschooled. We have learned that every student learns differently, and that every child deserves an education option that moves them ahead. In the course of almost 20 years in Wisconsin education, I have worked in small rural school districts (La Farge and Dodgeville), one of the wealthiest (Middleton-Cross Plains), and the district with the highest poverty rate (Beloit). I’ve seen what works and what doesn’t, and learned this simple fact: We have so much to be proud of in Wisconsin, but we also have challenges we can no longer ignore.

Municipal Judge Candidates

William Crowley

Since graduating from Marquette Law School, William Crowley has demonstrated a commitment to serving marginalized populations in the community. He began working as an attorney with Hudson Legal in 2011, working on a foreclosure review project for JP Morgan Chase Bank. In this job, he worked to ensure compliance with federal and state laws, and identify cases where a non-compliance issue existed, so a settlement could be reached with the owners. In 2014, William joined the staff at Disability Rights Wisconsin, working as a Family Care and IRIS ombudsman, working with people with disabilities on Wisconsin’s long-term care programs. In this capacity, he has been an advocate for people facing denials or cuts to their essential long-term care related services, conducting investigations, negotiating, and assisting with appeals to the State. Also in this role, he serves on a number of committees, including working with local government and county transit officials on public transportation program implementation for people with disabilities. Furthermore, since 2012 William has served on the Board of the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, most recently as its Affirmative Action Officer, working to cultivate a broad, representative membership on the Board. William has spent many years as an advocate for people with disabilities. When he was just two years old, he was critically injured in a car accident caused by a drunk driver, killing his stepfather and mother, who was 8 months pregnant at the time. The crash left him paralyzed from the chest down, but did not injure his resolve to carry on with life and strive for success. William will use this determination and ability to persevere to bring about a more just and equitable Milwaukee Municipal Court. You can often find William venturing to new establishments around town and attending many of our festivals and local events. He is also an avid competitor in one of Milwaukee’s local trivia leagues. William hopes that you will join him in standing up for justice!

Kail Decker

I began my career in municipal law halfway through my second year in law school when the City of West Allis hired me to prosecute ordinance violations. Under Supreme Court rules, I was able to practice law under the supervision of attorneys while still in school I learned from attorneys and honed my skills by handling 2,000 cases and conducting 200 trials while still in law school. In fact, I conducted almost every municipal trial that occurred during my year and a half with West Allis. After earning my juris doctor degree from Marquette University Law School in May 2008, I joined the Green Bay City Attorney’s Office as an assistant city attorney only two weeks after my admission to the Wisconsin State Bar. In Green Bay, I worked on nearly every aspect of law that a municipal attorney could face. I advised every city department, handled open meetings and public records, and practiced in intellectual property, Indian Law, real estate, nuisance abatement, personal injury, and contracts. In addition to that broad range of experience, I also served as the sole city prosecutor for several years and handled over 10,000 cases in that role. Having earned a reputation for municipal law expertise in Brown County, I regularly advised neighboring cities and villages on special issues or acted as a special prosecutor for them. After over 5.5 years in Titletown, I returned to Milwaukee for an opportunity to serve the city where I began my legal career and take on new challenges. For the past 3 years as a Milwaukee assistant city attorney, I have used the legal knowledge I attained to combat zombie foreclosures, abusers of LLCs, public nuisance properties, dilapidated and dangerous buildings, and bad landlords. My role has expanded to include real estate and defense work, but I still focus primarily on work that improves and helps our most disadvantaged neighborhoods. I have handled some significant cases such as the demolition of the old Solvay Coke buildings (saving the taxpayers $200,000) and the $1.25 million racketeering lawsuit against local landlord Mohammad Choudry. Even though I have dedicated my career to municipal law since 2006, I also have been a landlord for over 14 years, have purchased 4 houses, earned a pilot’s license, spent almost 1,000 hours completely remodeling my Green Bay home, and had worked 18 different jobs by the time I graduated law school. My experiences outside of municipal law give me a unique perspective that allows me to see many points of view. I live in a 1920s bungalow on North 57th Street in the Washington Heights neighborhood with my lovely fiancée, Brie, and our cat, Kirby. After over 10 years of municipal work handling over 12,000 cases (including 330 trials) in 10 different municipal courts and over 100 cases at the circuit court level, I am ready to take on the next challenge by serving as a municipal judge.

Valarie Hill

Judge Valarie A. Hill was elected to to the bench in the City of Milwaukee in April 2004. Prior to her election, she served as a Milwaukee County Judicial Court Commissioner, where she presided over thousands of misdemeanor, felony, traffic and small claims cases. Previously, Judge Hill served as a Deputy First Assistant, Senior Assistant and Assistant State Public Defender in the Milwaukee Trial Office where she was a member of the management team and handled thousands of criminal and administrative matters for indigent defendants. Judge Hill graduated from The Ohio State University and the University of Akron School of Law. She is active in numerous community based organizations and is a member of the Wisconsin, Milwaukee and National Bar Associations as well as the National Association of Women Judges.

Brian Michel