A new gateway for the south side neighborhood is taking shape.

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

The Vue Apartments building has begun rising from the ground. Developed by Max Dermond and his firm, Dermond Property Investments, the building will include 69 apartments and 2,600 square-feet of commercial space.

The five-story building will consist primarily of one-bedroom apartments. The triangular building is being developed at 2202 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., the southeast corner of S. Kinnickinnic Ave. and E. Ward St.

The $9.5 million project is being designed by Joel Agacki of Striegel-Agacki Studio. Catalyst Construction is serving as the project’s general contractor.

The project was originally approved in September 2015 and is subject to a Detailed Plan Development zoning variance that governs its design. Preparing the site included the demolition of two joined buildings long occupied by Faust Music along S. Kinnickinnic Ave. The oldest of the two buildings dated to 1882 according to city records, but deemed to be beyond salvage.

The building’s design was revised to be more traditional following a series of neighborhood meetings led by area alderman Tony Zielinski.

The development will include 73 parking stalls located underground and on the first floor.

Dermond acquired a 22-stall, city-owned parking lot to create the eastern portion of the site. As terms of the acquisition, the developer was required to build a new 13-stall parking lot just northeast of the building at an estimated cost of $200,000.

Construction Photos

Building Plans