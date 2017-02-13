"It is truly amazing to have a city with so many choices."

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I am the District Manager for PacSun as well as the co-founder and board vice president of CourageMKE. In both of my roles I get to empower people do great things and to inspire others. When CourageMKE began I got to see so many people come together to not only support our mission, but to support LGBTQ+ teens in our community. I am fortunate to be able to surround myself with such inspiring people every day who want to change the world.

How long have you lived in your city & what brought you here?

I moved to Milwaukee 10 years ago from Green Bay to further my retail management career.

What do you love most about your city?

The summers here. There is something fun and interesting to do pretty much all of the time. It is truly amazing to have a city with so many choices.

What is something that is missing from your community that you would love to see implemented?

A better public transit system. Especially one that extends to the suburbs. I spent the early half of my life in Queens, NY. I love having a car but I will probably always prefer the bus or train.

A shelter for LGBTQ+ homeless teens. Which we at CourgeMKE are currently working on. Currently there are only 16 beds in Milwaukee for teens who identify LGBTQ+ which is unfortunately not enough for the amount of teens that need them.

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

That’s tough to answer. This city has a ton of incredible restaurants! Crazy Water and Triskele’s are on the top of my list though.

What is your biggest hope for your city?

That we all gain more awareness to the opportunities in our city and use our voices to change them. Milwaukee is such a beautiful melting pot of so many different cultures so not only should we embrace that diversity but also empower it.

What does an ideal weekend in your city look like?

Well on a weekend with the kids, my husband and I love taking them to the zoo, discovery world, or a festival. On a weekend when the kids are away we love to try out new restaurants with friends and go out for some fun and dancing at our favorite watering hole, D.I.X.