Wisconsin Ave. Will Get 10 Murals

But small ones. On utility boxes. Made by artists. Paid by Downtown BID.

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Milwaukee Downtown recently published a request for creativity (RFC) for mural installations on 10 Wisconsin Avenue utility boxes. The RFC is a creative variation, you might say, on the standard request for proposals or RFP process, inviting artists to propose new design concepts for an overlooked part of the civic infrastructure.

“This is the year of Wisconsin Avenue,” said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. “There is so much momentum along the avenue and the utility box project is just one of the many developments adding vibrancy to our historic main street.”

This project is intended to bring awareness of Milwaukee’s creative community as well as establish Wisconsin Avenue as the city’s historic main street. The organization hopes that the final designs will reflect Wisconsin Avenue’s rich history of architecture, commerce, diversity, people and the city’s bright future.

Milwaukee Downtown has allocated $1,500 for each utility box to cover the artist’s time and materials. The project is sponsored by the business improvement district as well as community partners.

The utility box mural installations will serve as the pilot initiative for the new Arts on Wisconsin Avenue program. The program seeks to build Downtown’s identity by enhancing places with a variety of art installments.

The RFC gives artists flexibility. They may submit mural idea(s) for one utility box, several, or all ten. They can submit ideas individually or as a team of artists.

The designs are expected to be installed in June 2017.

All design inquiries must be submitted no later than Wednesday, Feb. 15 to Gabriel Yeager, gyeager@milwaukeedowntown.com. Final submissions are due Wednesday, March 1. The RFC is available online.

Location of Boxes