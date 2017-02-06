"I believe in living the high life and Milwaukee is the perfect place to do so."

Betsy Fryda is brand manager at Palermo’s Pizza, where she has worked for two-and-a-half years.

What makes your role great?

This is my dream job. Having the opportunity to raise, grow and build our pizza brands is incredibly rewarding and exciting. It’s not unlike seeing Milwaukee grow and flourish particularly over the last 10 years. My role also affords me the opportunity to work alongside some of Milwaukee’s greatest talents. Being successful is shaped incredibly by the company that you keep and Palermo’s keeps great company. Palermo’s is located in the epicenter of manufacturing innovation. It feels incredible to come to work each way and look around at everything that continues to develop right in our own back yard and that we are leaders in that. I am also incredibly proud in our dedication to stewardship and specifically giving back to Milwaukee. We’ve been here 52 years and our collective passion for Milwaukee is genuine. As someone who is #mkemade, I don’t want to leave Milwaukee and neither does Palermo’s.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I’ve lived my whole life in metro Milwaukee and 10 years downtown. When I graduated, my sole focus was living in our growing metropolis (and figuring out the job part later). I love the natural beauty, great people, incredible restaurants and really unique opportunities. If you think about it, throughout the year, you really can do anything in Milwaukee.

What neighborhood do you live in and why do you love it?

I live near Cathedral Square- which is the heart of Downtown. I can easily walk to every corner of Milwaukee and love it. My neighborhood in particular is colored by our beautiful lake, parks and a great mix of people. My little pup Louie and I love taking walks and often stop at his favorite park to throw the tennis ball, shop at the farmers’ market, grab a bite at Buckley’s or enjoy a pop at one of our favorite watering holes.

Is it cliché to say the people? I have learned so much from the many different people that encapsulate “smallwaukee.” I can’t say enough that Milwaukee is the best kept secret in America.

What is your favorite Milwaukee tradition?

The Milwaukee Holiday Parade! Ninety years young, it goes right by my house and… floats!

What does your ideal Milwaukee weekend look like?

It’s non-stop quite honestly. I wake up and take my little guy Lou for a walk along the lake, hit the farmers market, coffee from Valentine, cook with my team at The Gathering of Southeast WI, grab brunch with my pals, clean my house (it’s hard to make time for that while you’re going to school), take my niece and nephews to the Domes or Betty Brinn, pick up some great Milwaukee/Wisconsin gear at Waxwing or Sparrow, grab some cheese at Uber taproom, a beer at one of the amazing new breweries in MKE (oh what’s up Enlightened, Good City, Black Husky, Third Space, MobCraft, City Lights), take in a sports game (Let’s go Bucks) or a live music event and cap the weekend at a great restaurant and tavern. I believe in living the high life and Milwaukee is the perfect place to do so.

What’s your favorite hidden gem or secret fact about the city?

Well it wouldn’t be a secret then, would it? I’d say outside of Pizzeria 3301 that has amazing Wood-fired pizza, my favorite hidden gem is is Cupertino Park in Bay View. So many great memories have been made with my friends and I there over the years. And the view from the south is secretly the best view of Milwaukee.