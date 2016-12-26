DNR Censors All Climate Change Info
Long stated facts, scientific consensus on climate change and Great Lakes removed.
Climate change censors driven by science denial and obeisance to polluters these days at the GOP-managed, Scott Walker-redefined “chamber of commerce mentality” Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are at it again.
Not content with having already stripped content and links from an agency webpage about climate change – – deletions I documented some years ago and which I have frequently referenced – – the ideologues intent on scrubbing science off these pages and sowing doubt and confusion about the consensus view of experts worldwide about climate change have edited, deleted and otherwise compressed information in order to whitewash long-standing concepts and facts off a climate change page about the Great Lakes – – the same way, I will add, that Walker edited and watered-down the Wisconsin Idea, which has for decades had been the University system’s historic mission statement.
It’s a continuation of Walker’s deliberate destruction of the DNR – – which we also learned he is considering completely breaking apart to further hamstring and weaken public science, conservation and pollution enforcement while further playing to corporate donors and manipulating GOP base voters to help embed partisan Republican advancement and entrenchment by propagandizing that government – – and especially agencies like DNR which Walker has intentionally doomed – – does not work for them.
This is the text on the page as its freshly updated:
The Great Lakes and a changing world
As it has done throughout the centuries, the earth is going through a change. The reasons for this change at this particular time in the earth’s long history are being debated and researched by academic entities outside the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The effects of such a change are also being debated but whatever the causes and effects, the DNR’s responsibility is to manage our state’s natural resources through whatever event presents itself; flood, drought, tornadoes, ice/snow or severe heat. The DNR staff stands ready to adapt our management strategies in an effort to protect our lakes, waterways, plants, wildlife and people who depend on them.
That is but a fraction of what had been there until earlier today. Gone are references to known “human activities” contributing to a warming planet, warming’s contributions to changes in rainfall and snowfall patterns, extreme weather events, drought, species and economic losses are among other truths whitewashed off this official, taxpayer-financed website.
Chillingly, this entire line – – with its positive message and a call to action – – is now deleted:
The good news is that we can all work to slow climate change and lessen its effects.
As are multiple links to climate change resources, many specific to the Great Lakes materials – – despite the title of the page – – “The Great Lakes and a changing world.”
Here are the full edits the DNR is sneaking through without fanfare to unsuspecting readers on that webpage – – changes caught by a webpage monitoring service.
Deletions are shown with a black line through them, words which were untouched remain in normal print, and the highlighted wording becomes part of the new text sandwiched together into what appears on what is a heavily-censored page, but without any way for the reader to spot the edits and altered meaning.
In short, the guts of this page are now gone, or sanitized.
This is Orwellian and propagandistic.
The Great Lakes and a changing world Earth´s climate As it has done throughout the centuries, the earth is changinggoing through a change. Human activities that increase heat–trapping (“green house”) gases The reasons for this change at this particular time in the earth’s long history are the main cause. Earth´s average temperature has increased 1.4 °F since 1850 being debated and researched by academic entities outside the eight warmest years on record have occurred since 1998Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Increasing temperatures have led to changes in rainfall patterns and snow and ice cover. These changes could have severe The effects on of such a change are also being debated but whatever the Great Lakes causes and effects, the plants, wildlife and people who depend on them. While no one can predict exactly what climate change will mean for DNR’s responsibility is to manage our Great Lakesstate’s natural resources through whatever event presents itself; flood, scientists agree that the following changes are likely if climate change patterns continue. Increased summer and winter temperatures will cause increased evaporationdrought, lower lake water levels and warmer watertornadoes, resulting in reduced habitat for cold water species and a loss of critical wetland areasice/snow or severe heat. Decreased winter ice cover will also contribute The DNR staff stands ready to increased evaporation and lower lake water levels which could have severe economic consequences for adapt our valuable shipping industrymanagement strategies in an effort to protect our lakes, lakeshore recreationwaterways, plants, wildlife and coastal businessespeople who depend on them. Changes in rain and snowfall patterns (including more frequent and severe storms) could change water flow in streams and rivers and increase stream bank erosion and runoff pollution. The good news is that we can all work to slow climate change and lessen its effects. To find out For more about climate change and how we can all help, please visit the following links. Wisconsin DNR Climate Change information Global Climate Change Climate Change Wildlife and Wildlands Toolkit [exit DNR] Climate change is mainly on the result research conducted by the University of rising CO 2 levels in Earth´s atmosphere. Check out the most current CO 2 level and what it means: Wisconsin-Madison CO 2 Now [exit DNR] General climate change information and actions we can all take to help (includes a special section for teachers and students): EPA Climate Change [exit DNR] Climate Change and the Great Lakes International Assn. for Great Lakes Research Climate Change The Nelson Institute [exit DNR] Union of Concerned Scientists [exit DNR] Water Sustainability and Climate Change in the Great Lakes Region [exit DNR] (Sea Grant materials) National Wildlife Federation – Great Lakes Report [PDF exit DNR]
8 thoughts on “Op Ed: DNR Censors All Climate Change Info”
What can we do to get this text reverted? Who can/should be spoken to get this fixed?
“The reasons for this change at this particular time in the earth’s long history are being debated and researched by academic entities outside the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.” So, the Trumpian war against science continues in Madison.
Until at least 2018, a brick wall.
Wow, this is really awful. This is what you’d expect in some third world country, but that’s what Wisconsin has become in the Age of Scooter.
This is
great.
Dear Scott Walker. You’re an idiot. And dear DNR, I can’t believe you are being bullied into this. Are you not scientists? Grow some!
G̶a̶l̶i̶l̶e̶o̶ Goebbels would be proud.
Hollyce- What do you think getting rid of civil service was about? And also remember that a sizable number of DNR scientists were removed in the last budget.
Why do you think righties want to defund the UW? Because independent research is a threat to their BS Bubble World. They want all research to be overseen by political hacks, and funded by the Kochs and other campaign contributors.
Know this.