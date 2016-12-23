Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

The year 2016 was an incredible one for development in the City of Milwaukee. You may have to go back to the 1960s or earlier to find anything comparable.

Which is why that chatty trio on WMSE-FM’s “The Disclaimer” welcomed Urban Milwaukee President and “Eyes on Milwaukee” columnist Jeramey Jannene to the show to talk about all the development and why it occurred. “The Disclaimer” features Ryan Schleicher of WMSE, Evan Rytlewski of the Shepherd Express, and Matt Wild of the Milwaukee Record discussing (and trading quips) about all things Milwaukee every Wednesday at noon.

There was plenty to discuss. From the new Bucks arena and Live Block to Northwestern Mutual‘s two imposing towers to development on Water Street, in Walker’s Point, Bay View and other neighborhoods, there has been a long list of new projects finished, in progress or proposed in the last year. That includes some 23 projects listed by the Business Journal, but as Jannene noted, that list actually omitted a number of projects in town.

Why so much development all at once? Jannene pointed to several reasons:

-The huge Millennial generation needs lots of apartments;

-The Great Recession slammed the lid on development, which has exploded in recent years;

-Low interest rates make everything more affordable.

Are there now too many apartments? Too many ugly buildings? Is the streetcar a factor in the development? Are there too many roundabouts and do they really reduce accidents? And will anyone miss the “Fortress on Fourth” where the Bucks had played for nearly three decades?

Jannene had specific, substantive, often surprising answers to these and other questions. It’s a great summary of a great year in development for Milwaukee.

