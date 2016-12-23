Northwestern Mutual Writes Name in Sky
No more 'quiet company,' its name written atop the towering high-rise.
Northwestern Mutual‘s new office tower is already making quite the statement in advance of its 2017 opening. Now fully enclosed in glass, the 32-floor Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons is visible from miles away. Drivers on Interstate 43 in suburban Glendale see the tower as they head south into the city and residents of Milwaukee’s south side Bay View neighborhood can spot the tower from their second-story windows. Perhaps the most stunning view of the tower is visible as you head north over the Hoan Bridge, as the highway lines up perfectly with the tower.
The top of the NM tower isn’t the only place you’re going to be seeing the insurance giant’s name over the coming weeks. Turn on any of the 41 televised NCAA college football bowl games and you’re liable to see an ad for the company. You’ll have the best odds if you turn on the Rose Bowl on January 2nd, as the company is the presenting sponsor of the game.
Design work on the Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons is being led by architecture firm Pickard Chilton, with general contracting work taking place under the guidance of a partnership of Gilbane Building Co. and C.G. Schmidt Inc.
Photo Gallery
For more on the mixed-use parking structure being just east of the tower, see our November coverage.
Friday Photos
-
Arena Rises from Frozen TundraDec 16th, 2016 by Jeramey Jannene
-
A Brady Street Two-FerDec 9th, 2016 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Rhythm Nears CompletionDec 2nd, 2016 by Jeramey Jannene